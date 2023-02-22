Latest update February 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Pigeon Island man busted with crystal meth, marijuana

Feb 22, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old construction worker of Pigeon Island, Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Monday busted by patrol ranks with 41.1 grams of marijuana and 3.66 grams of methamphetamine (crystal meth).

Zip-lock bags containing the marijuana and methamphetamine.

Police nabbed him with the drugs around 19:20hrs in the vicinity of Success Sideline Dam, ECD.

The suspect was reportedly standing with two other men at the location when patrol ranks from the Beterverwagting Police Station drove up in a pick-up.

Upon seeing the police, the three men ran but were chased by police ranks. Only one of the trio was caught as the others made good their escape.

Police searched the construction worker’s haversack and found the marijuana and the crystal meth parceled off in zip-lock bags. According to police, 20 bags containing marijuana and 17 contained bags containing methamphetamine.

He was immediately taken into custody at the Beterverwagting Police Station.

Investigations continue.

