Latest update February 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Matches continue in intra-association play

Feb 22, 2023 Sports

Tiger rentals under-13 football

Eagles FC beat Pouderoyen 1-0

Kaieteur News – A solitary successful strike from Keon Grant secured three points for Eagles FC as they managed to needle the struggling Pouderoyen FC during Saturday’s play, which featured just one match at the West Demerara Secondary School ground.

GFA

The Georgetown Football Association (GFA) officially kicked off their intra-association league last Saturday at Fruta Conquerors ground in Tucville where the home side thumped Eastveldt 8-0. Shoquan Deen led the onslaught with a hat-trick and he was supported with a brace each from Nicholoi Tappin and Travis Grogan, while Jahim Hart scored the eighth goal.

Play between Eastveldt (bibs) and Fruta Conquerors

Play between Eastveldt (bibs) and Fruta Conquerors

EBFA

Match day four of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) intra-association tournament was also played, last Saturday, with a total of four matches at the National Training Center (NTC), Providence.

Eagles FC goalscorer Keon Grant

Eagles FC goalscorer Keon Grant

Swan FC goalscorers Marko Andrews and Shameer Daniels (right)

Swan FC goalscorers Marko Andrews and Shameer Daniels (right)

Recording wins were: Timehri Panthers A, Timehri Panthers B, Swan FC and Friendship All Stars. Timehri Panthers A showed their dominance by defeating Smatta Point/Kaneville 13-0 with goals coming from Samuel Tascher (five), Malkai Daniels (four), Niyron Barrow (two) Jason Williams (two) and Devin Persaud (one).

Swan FC defeated Herstelling Raiders 2-0 with one goal each from Marko Andrews and Shameer Daniels, as they continued their unbeaten run.

Friendship All stars outplayed Diamond United to win 3-0 with two goals from Michael Correia and one from Matthew Prasad.

Timehri Panthers B gained a walkover from Agricola Red Triangle who once again failed to show. Action continues on March 11 at the same venue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo fighting opposition

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

England secure top place with crushing win over Pakistan

England secure top place with crushing win over Pakistan

Feb 22, 2023

AFP – England made a record total and crushed Pakistan by 114 runs to secure top place in their Women’s T20 World Cup group at Newlands in Cape Town yesterday. Danni Wyatt and Nat...
Read More
GUYMIN Inc partners with Petra in sponsorship of Milo school’s football tournament

GUYMIN Inc partners with Petra in sponsorship of...

Feb 22, 2023

Matches continue in intra-association play

Matches continue in intra-association play

Feb 22, 2023

Diamond Secondary School win Pre-Mash Inter Secondary School’s Tapeball Competition

Diamond Secondary School win Pre-Mash Inter...

Feb 22, 2023

Hero CPL generates huge economic impact for Guyana after country hosted finals in 2022

Hero CPL generates huge economic impact for...

Feb 22, 2023

Four Guyanese Youth Players in CWI Under-19 Encampment

Four Guyanese Youth Players in CWI Under-19...

Feb 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]