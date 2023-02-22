Matches continue in intra-association play

Latest update February 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Tiger rentals under-13 football
Eagles FC beat Pouderoyen 1-0
Kaieteur News – A solitary successful strike from Keon Grant secured three points for Eagles FC as they managed to needle the struggling Pouderoyen FC during Saturday’s play, which featured just one match at the West Demerara Secondary School ground.
The Georgetown Football Association (GFA) officially kicked off their intra-association league last Saturday at Fruta Conquerors ground in Tucville where the home side thumped Eastveldt 8-0. Shoquan Deen led the onslaught with a hat-trick and he was supported with a brace each from Nicholoi Tappin and Travis Grogan, while Jahim Hart scored the eighth goal.
Match day four of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) intra-association tournament was also played, last Saturday, with a total of four matches at the National Training Center (NTC), Providence.
Recording wins were: Timehri Panthers A, Timehri Panthers B, Swan FC and Friendship All Stars. Timehri Panthers A showed their dominance by defeating Smatta Point/Kaneville 13-0 with goals coming from Samuel Tascher (five), Malkai Daniels (four), Niyron Barrow (two) Jason Williams (two) and Devin Persaud (one).
Swan FC defeated Herstelling Raiders 2-0 with one goal each from Marko Andrews and Shameer Daniels, as they continued their unbeaten run.
Friendship All stars outplayed Diamond United to win 3-0 with two goals from Michael Correia and one from Matthew Prasad.
Timehri Panthers B gained a walkover from Agricola Red Triangle who once again failed to show. Action continues on March 11 at the same venue.
