Man missing after leaving mining pit

Latest update February 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Family members of a Pomeroon man are presently looking for him after he reportedly went missing some five days ago after leaving a mining pit at Good Hope Backdam, Waini River, Region Seven.
The missing man has been identified as Ravin Stoll, 30, of Grant New Port, Pomeroon River, Region Two.
According to the man’s sister, Diane Stoll, Ravin left his home on February 12 last to head into the backdam.
He was reportedly taken there by a dredge owner to work on someone else’s dredge.
Diane told Kaieteur News that based on information she received from his boss, Ravin had worked one day and then disappeared.
His co-workers reportedly claimed that he just walked out of the pit where they were working and left.
They never saw him again since then. His belongings and clothes, however, are still in the camp but Ravin never returned.
Checks were reportedly made for him in the area but he was not found.
Worried about his wellbeing, Ravin’s relatives have since lodged a missing person’s report with police.
If anyone knows where Ravin might be, they can make contact with telephone numbers, 672-5004, 611-1495, 672-5904, 632-5907 or the nearest police station.
