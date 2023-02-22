GUYMIN Inc partners with Petra in sponsorship of Milo school’s football tournament

Latest update February 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Every Secondary school that will be participating at this year’s Milo U18 Secondary School football tournament will now benefit from the Guyana Industrial Minerals Incorporated (GUYMIN) initiative; handing over of footballs to the Petra Organisation in preparation of Milo/Petra U18 Secondary School’s football competition.
The GUYMIN Inc is pleased to be in partnership with the Petra Organisation to sponsor the 9th Annual Milo Secondary School football competition. Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the National Library’s Boardroom, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GUYMIN incorporated Elliot Lincoln explained, “When I was approached by the Petra Organisation to engage in sponsorship of this tournament, I was thrilled to accept the offer.” Lincoln also added, “Once Petra continues to be the organiser of tournaments of this nature, they can count on the support of Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc.” He also mentioned, “It is a great initiative to partner with the Petra Organisation to sponsor its 9th Annual Milo U18 Secondary School football tournament.”
Meanwhile, the Advisor to the Minister of Education – Africo Selman charged every student in attendance to take this opportunity to market themselves as they journey to become better sportsmen and women at the sport we all love, while in pursuit of better secondary education.
The Petra Milo U18 Secondary School football tournament has expanded to eight regions across the country. The Petra/Milo U18 Secondary School Football tournament which was initially scheduled commences this weekend under the platform: Stop the Violence against Teachers, distributed footballs to the forty-eight secondary schools that will be participating in the 2023 football tournament at Monday’s presentation ceremony.
Some forty-eight schools across eight regions have now registered to participate in the 9th Annual Secondary School Milo football competition with only thirty-two teams progressing into the main tournament, an elimination tournament to determine which teams move forward. The winner of the tournament is guaranteed $300,000 to a project of their choice, with $200,000 going to the second place, and $100,000 to the third place school. Participating are twenty-seven schools from Georgetown-region four, as well as seven schools out of region three, five schools from region six, two schools each out of regions two, five and ten, and also one school from both regions one and seven.
Further details on the Milo/Petra U18 Secondary School Football tournament will be updated as soon as it becomes available.
