Guyana now equipped with technology to monitor every drop of oil- EPA

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Guyana, through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and an IBM cloud database, is now equipped to monitor every drop of oil being pumped by ExxonMobil and its partners from the Stabroek Block.

This form of real-time monitoring was first implemented by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) early last year on the Liza Destiny, the first Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel (FPSO) in Guyana that is reportedly producing some 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day, EPA’s head of Oil and Gas, Joel Gravesande told Kaieteur News on Tuesday.

To monitor the amount of oil being pumped, measuring instruments equipped with AI are installed on the vessel and it automatically uploads live-feed to a cloud database (something similar to a network server).

EPA now has access to the cloud and is able to monitor in real-time the amount of oil that is being produced daily and even know how much produced water is being dumped in Guyana’s waters.

Live feed from the Liza Unity, Guyana’s second FPSO, is not yet available but according to EPA head, Kemraj Parsram, the AI instruments are expected come on stream by next week.

Liza Unity has the capacity to produce some 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day and had begun pumping oil since February, 2022.

Gravesande said that the current permits for the Liza Phase One, Phase Two and Payara projects does require real-time monitoring before start of production but the agency has rectified this issue for the Yellow Tail project.

“… So as soon as they press the button we will be getting live-feed (from the Yellow Tail Project)”, said Gravesande.

The EPA’s Oil and Gas Head related that many would ask if the data from the AI instruments could be tampered with but he assured that there is no human interference involved in uploading the data to the cloud.

Gravesande also explained that it will be difficult for one to manipulate the system because there are redundancies.

Data redundancy means that the same piece of data exist in multiple places and according to Gravesande if one attempts to manipulate the system, they will have to do so in all the places that they exist and that is extremely difficult.

In other words, if one tries to cheat the system it can be easily picked due to inconsistency.