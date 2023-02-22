Govt. inks deal with American company to boost monitoring of oil operations and forest

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has entered a US$550,000 ($116M) three-year deal with MAXAR Technologies to boost its capabilities in monitoring oil operations offshore and even onshore activities in the country’s forest.

Maxar Technologies is an American Company based in Westminster, Colorado, United States of America (USA) that specializes in manufacturing communication, earth observation, radar, and on-orbit servicing satellites, satellite products and related services.

The EPA officially launched its partnership with the company on Tuesday at its Sophia headquarters.

According to Head of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram, “This approach now strengthens and supports our capacity building and bolstering our man power to conduct physical in person inspections and monitoring(of oil operations offshore). Yes, we do physical inspections. I don’t believe it’s necessary to have 24/7 presence but rather intermittent and regular inspections.”

The deal will allow EPA to receive daily satellite imagery intakes across the country through the SecureWatch platform, vessel alerts through the Crow’s Nest Maritime solution, SAR oil spill detection services, and change monitoring over specified areas of interest.

This simply means that the EPA can now detect oil spills remotely, flaring and even track vessel movements offshore through high resolution satellite imagery and analytics.

To strengthen its oversight in the oil and gas sector, Parsram said, “…We have embarked on a path of utilizing advanced and cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence, electronic reporting and data analytics, state of the art pollution monitoring equipment and IoT (air quality, water quality sensors and drones), satellite/remote sensing and real time alerts from services such as MAXAR Technologies”.

The contract with MAXAR also includes provisions that will allow the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) to utilise technology to combat illegal deforestation, preserve mangroves, and protect Guyana’s rich biodiversity.

Meanwhile, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat is also seeking to use technology to incorporate monitoring of mining activities within the country.

Bharrat said that it is easier to monitor a forest because “you can see a man running with a log on his shoulder” but it is difficult to keep track of illegal mining activities.