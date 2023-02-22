Eight wanted for money laundering, financial crimes 

Latest update February 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued wanted bulletins for eight persons in relation to money laundering and other serious offences.
Those wanted are: Denzel Lawrence Muir, 29, of 194 First
Street Mocha Arcadia East Bank Demerara, Aubrey Anthony Fraser, 26, of Lot 75 Accabre Drive, Kara Kara, Mc Kenzie, Linden, Leon Anthony Williams, 24, of Lot 74 Accabre Drive, Kara Kara Housing Scheme, Linden, Cassandra Alexandra, 27, of Lot 58 Accabre Drive, Kara Kara Housing Scheme, Mackenzie, Linden, Upper Demerara River, Melicia Adella, 39, of Lot 99 Inner Bagotsville, West Bank Demerara, Lot 347 Ruimveldt, Georgetown and Lot 74, Accabra Drive Kara Kara Housing Scheme, Mckenzie, Linden, Akeem Elijah Powers, 28, of Lot 918 Victory Valley, Linden, and Lot 37 West
Watoaka Farm Road, Linden; Khadijah Nafeesah, 26, of 266 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden, Upper
Demerara River and Raul Jomal James, 35, of Lot 98 Accabre Drive, Kara Kara Housing Scheme, Mackenzie, Linden.
The bulletins were issued by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), an arm of the GPF.
According to information, the suspects are
wanted for questioning in connection with money laundering and
other serious offences committed in Guyana. However, the Police did not disclose additional information.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact SOCU on telephone numbers 225-3079, 225-3084 or the nearest police station.
