Businesswoman’s car stolen and torched

Kaieteur News – A vehicle belonging to an auto sales businesswoman in Berbice was reportedly stolen and set on fire leaving the woman with some $3.5M in losses.

Reports are that the vehicle, a 2019 Great Wall bearing registration number PYY 1184, belonged to 37-year-old Bevon Alphonso of No.2 Village, Berbice. The car was found at the Overwinning Sideline dam in Region 6 on Monday.

Alphonso, the owner of D. Auto Sales and Rental, told reporters that the vehicle was sold to a customer in 2022 but the customer failed to make payments and the vehicle was repossessed.

“We had an issue concerning this vehicle, in November. The vehicle was at the station for over 3 months so I got back the vehicle from him…” Alphonso explained. The vehicle has not been in use since it was taken back but according to the businesswoman, she lent her friend the vehicle on Sunday to transact some business.

Her friend had reportedly stopped at a Chinese Supermarket and parked the car on the opposite side of the road, when he exited the Chinese shop, the vehicle was gone.

“So when he walk out back the vehicle gone missing so then he had called me, we went to the station, make a report and come back this morning looking for the vehicle,” Alphonso said.

The woman said she subsequently received a call informing her that the vehicle was found. The car was completely destroyed by fire.

Alphonso disclosed that she was able to review the security footage and she has been able to identify who stole and torched the vehicle. The businesswoman is demanding justice while stating that “a man just can’t steal my vehicle and burn it…”