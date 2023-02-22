$1M bail for driver in Enmore fatal accident

Latest update February 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was on Monday charged for the fatal accident of 41-year-old Samantha Moffatt at Enmore, ECD last week and placed on $1M bail.
Devon Brutus of Lot 78 Middle Walk Buxton, ECD made his first court appearance at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where three charges were read to him.
Brutus pleaded not guilty to the charges which alleged that on February 15, he drove motorcar bearing registration number PZZ 7712 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Moffatt, a vendor of Haslington New Scheme, ECD. He was also charged for being an unlicensed driver and breach of insurance.
The man was granted bail to the tune of $1,050,000 and will make his next court appearance on April 11, 2023.
Kaieteur News had reported that Moffatt died after the car she was in careened off the Enmore Public Road and into a trench. Police in a release said the incident occurred around 05:00hrs that day.
According to a police report, the motorcar was proceeding east along the northern driving lane on the Enmore Public Road, at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and ended up in a trench on the southern side of the road.
As a result Moffatt, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was flung out of the car and into the trench, where she received injuries about her body.
She was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) along with the driver, who fled on arrival at the hospital.
Moffatt died while receiving treatment at the hospital.
Subsequently an investigation was launched and Brutus was later arrested.
