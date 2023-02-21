Latest update February 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

West Ruimveldt man dies after falling off bike

Feb 21, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Anthony Pierre of West Ruimveldt Estate Scheme was early Monday morning killed in a motorcycle accident on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

Dead, Anthony Pierre

Dead, Anthony Pierre

According to police reports, around 00:20hrs on Monday, the 21-year-old motorcyclist was driving his motorcycle on Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of the Botanical Gardens heading south, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control and fell off his motorcycle.

As a result this, it was reported that Pierre collided into a utility pole on the eastern parapet of the road, where he suffered several injuries to his head and about his body. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) who were contacted responded to the incident and pronounced Pierre dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. Police said an investigation has been launched into the fatal incident.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo fighting opposition

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Berbice names star studded team, Chandrika to captain Select XI

Berbice names star studded team, Chandrika to captain Select XI

Feb 21, 2023

Kaieteur News – Inter-county Super-50 Champions Berbice has named a star studded team to compete in the GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament. Guyana Harpy Eagles Vice-captain, Veerasammy...
Read More
Guyanese dominate at 2023 Patrick Forde Memorial championship

Guyanese dominate at 2023 Patrick Forde Memorial...

Feb 21, 2023

Narayan Ramdhani is ‘golden boy’ at ACAC Badminton tourney in Canada

Narayan Ramdhani is ‘golden boy’ at ACAC...

Feb 21, 2023

Tourney Set to bowl off February 25, 2023

Tourney Set to bowl off February 25, 2023

Feb 21, 2023

Georgetown defeat West Demerara by 10 wickets

Georgetown defeat West Demerara by 10 wickets

Feb 21, 2023

Demerara Cricket Board to commence 2023 Inter-Association Cricket Competition

Demerara Cricket Board to commence 2023...

Feb 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • WHERE DO YOU LIVE?

    Kaieteur News – The cardinal rule in journalism is that facts are sacred and that nothing is to be assumed to be fact... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]