West Ruimveldt man dies after falling off bike

Kaieteur News – Anthony Pierre of West Ruimveldt Estate Scheme was early Monday morning killed in a motorcycle accident on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

According to police reports, around 00:20hrs on Monday, the 21-year-old motorcyclist was driving his motorcycle on Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of the Botanical Gardens heading south, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control and fell off his motorcycle.

As a result this, it was reported that Pierre collided into a utility pole on the eastern parapet of the road, where he suffered several injuries to his head and about his body. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) who were contacted responded to the incident and pronounced Pierre dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. Police said an investigation has been launched into the fatal incident.