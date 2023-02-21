Tourney Set to bowl off February 25, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the return of the Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament. This tournament will commence on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and would be used as preparation for the Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) prior to the resumption of the West Indies Championship which is scheduled for March 15.

Last October, the GCB held the first senior inter-county tournament after more than a five- year absence when the Super-50 tournament was played. Berbice were crowned champions after they defeated Essequibo in the final which was played at Providence. The re-introduction of the 4-Day format in the GCB’s calendar of activities is a major step for the GCB as these matches will give the players the opportunity to stake a claim for selection on the GHE team. It is expected that a strong team would be named with GHE leading the points table at the end of the second round.

Demerara has named a strong squad, led by Guyana Harpy Eagles captain, Leon Johnson with a very strong batting line-up on paper as most of the batsmen have regional experience. The in- form Matthew Nandu, who scored a century on debut against Barbados Pride in Round 1 of the West Indies Championship will lead the batting along with talented batsman Tevin Imlach and experienced batsman Christopher Barnwell. Ashmead Nedd is expected to spearhead the bowling department with support from leg-spinner Steven Sankar, off-spinner Richie Looknauth, former West Indies under-19 pacer Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed and seamer Qumar Torrington.

Essequibo will be led by experienced left arm spinner Antony Adams. West Indies pacer Keemo Paul will spearhead the bowling with support from national pacer Ronsford Beaton and skipper Adams. Talented wicketkeeper batsman Kemol Savory will lead the batting department with support expected from Kevon Boodie and pugnacious left hander Ricardo Adams.

Demerara squad: Leon Johnson (Captain), Matthew Nandu, Raymond Perez, Tevin Imlach, Akshaya Persaud, Shamar Yearwood, Christopher Barnwell, Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, Richie Looknauth, Ashmead Need, Steven Sankar, Qumar Torrington, Sachin Singh and Sachin Balgobin. The Manager is Puneet Jaigopaul and Head coach is Garvin Need. The reserves are Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Christ Balgobin, Navendra Persaud, Kishan Tracy, Ronaldo Renee, Riyad Latiff and Jermain Ramroop.

Essequibo squad: Antony Adams (Captain), Kevon Boodie, Sheldon Charles, Kemol Savory, Neland Codogan, Ricardo Adams, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Ronaldo Renn, Leon Swamy, Avinash Persaud, Malcolm Hubbard, Wazim Mohamed, Ronsford Beaton. The Manager is Yogeshwar Lall and Head Coach is Ryan Hercules. The reserves are Ricardo Peters, Rajendra Ramballi, Shane Wong, Carl Gilgeous, Beesham Moses and Garfield Phillips.

Berbice squad is to be submitted. It must be noted that Shimron Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd are available for the Inter-County therefore we expect them to be part of the Berbice team. The GCB Select’s XI will be named shortly.

Teams will commence training in their respective counties from today, February 21. Demerara will be at GCC from 09:00 hours to 13:00 hours, Berbice will be at Port Mourant from 14:30 hours to 18:00 hours, Essequibo at Imam Bacchus 09:00 hours to 13:00 hours while the Select XI will be at Malteenoes from 15:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

Live streaming will be available for both matches of each round which would be shared on the GCB Facebook page.

GCB Senior 4-Day Inter- County schedule

Round 1 – February 25-28, 2023

Berbice vs Demerara at Providence

Essequibo vs Select XI at Enmore

Round 2 – March 3-6, 2023

Berbice vs Essequibo at GCC, Bourda

Demerara vs Select XI at Enmore

Round 3- March 9-12, 2023

Essequibo vs Demerara at GCC, Bourda

Berbice vs Select XI at Enmore