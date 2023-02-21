The Corporate Sustainability Review celebrates 10 years

Kaieteur News – The Corporate Sustainability Review (CSR) recently launched its 10th annual edition on reporting and telling the stories of corporate action in creating a more sustainable Caribbean.

Over the past decade, some 40 companies have been featured in this publication that is dedicated to demonstrating how business and communities should co-create better societies.

Established in 2013, the Corporate Sustainability Review (CSR) is a content-rich magazine that is delivered in both digital and print formats and aims to make available to readers what’s happening across the Caribbean in the area of Sustainability. This insightful publication also tells the stories of the corporate interventions and investments that business and NGOs are making in striking meaningful social partnerships that build capacity and capability across the English Caribbean.

‘The Review’ is the signature publication of Virtual Business Services, a discreet boutique resource for business leaders and corporate communications professionals, and has been operating in Guyana since 2020 and in Trinidad & Tobago since January 2010. Editor-in-Chief, Donna Singh-Ramsammy creates, describes and shares a philosophy of mutuality for companies and individuals in business. She articulates this as an ingrained conviction that human purpose must be to the highest benefit of the social order, in communities, nations and the planet.

Singh-Ramsammy attributes her interest in a common good to her father’s influence. Veteran Guyanese journalist, Rickey Singh is a political journalist who was committed to fairness and transparency in reporting. She explains that the publication has evolved to reflect societal changes and corporate responses to critical matters encapsulated in the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It has been “an on-going seminar in the progress of conscious business – and still growing to reflect the best business practices for the times.”

Performance on ESG aspirations is increasingly being defined and monitored by various professional bodies, and serves as an indicator of measurable progress towards sustainability goals. There are companies operating across the Caribbean today that have fully embraced ESG. They understand that it’s a work in progress.

Ramsammy believes that “new and visionary ideas must be led from the top, the CEO, the Board, and point persons who will help to change behaviours and embed enlightened philosophy and corporate policy.” It’s not about public relations or branding. “Companies that get ESG right will find that their self-image and reputations are enhanced as a by-product. CSR is an indicator, a step in the right direction, taking business for profit towards fulfilling its obligation to benefit the society as its true and visionary goal.

In this issue readers get a glimpse of social strategies being implemented by companies in Banking and Finance, Energy, and Manufacturing. There is also a CSR Honour Role of past participants, most of which are from Guyana and T&T. Locally operating companies featured in the CSR include Metro Guyana, Demerara Distillers, Emtec, ExxonMobil, Republic Bank Guyana, the Massy Group, Nexus Hub Inc, Demerara Bank, Technip FMC and the Guyana Women’s Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Kaieteur News understands that ‘The Review’ is both the example and the showcase for companies that understand their value to society; they commit to a shared accountability, and participate in collaboration, and in fair and transparent reporting. The 2023 edition will feature what companies are doing in youth development and youth empowerment.

The Corporate Sustainability Review is available in print from the publisher or in digital format @https://thecsrcaribbean.com