Nine men charged, released on $300k bail for Mon Repos ‘terror’

Latest update February 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 21, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – The nine men, who were arrested for alleged acts of terrorism at the Mon Repos Market last year, were on Monday released on $300,000 bail each after they were charged for the offence.
Making their first court appearance in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court were: Tony MacKinnon, Terrance Adolphus Nedd, Anthony English, Carlos Kingston, Mark Hercules, Keon Glasgow, Juillian Peters, Dave Berkshire and Phillip Burke. The men appeared before Magistrate Alisha George.
The nine accused were not required to plead to the indictable charge. Magistrate George granted the men bail to the tune of $300,000 each and ordered that they lodge their passports with the court and report to the Cove and John Police Station on the 14th of every month. The matter was adjourned to February 28, 2023.
Kaieteur News had reported that the men are being accused of committing terrorist acts by looting stalls and burning vehicles at the Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) during protest actions in June, 2022 over the killing of Quindon Bacchus, 25, by a special branch rank, Kristoff DeNobrega.
A misleading report that the suspect was freed had reportedly sparked protests at Golden Grove, ECD and later spread to other nearby villages. Kaieteur News had reported that protestors began their march from Golden Grove, passed through the villages of Haslington, Enmore, Paradise, Enterprise, Melanie, Coldingen, Bladen Hall, Strathspey, Vigilance, Friendship, Buxton, Annandale, Lusignan, Good Hope and stopped at Mon Repos where stalls were looted and persons beaten. During the protest, roads were blocked with debris and burning tires while scores of people were allegedly beaten and robbed. As police continue its investigations, they are hunting for three more men who are still at large.
