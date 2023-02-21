Narayan Ramdhani is ‘golden boy’ at ACAC Badminton tourney in Canada

Kaieteur News – Narayan Ramdhani won gold at the ACAC 2022-2023 Provincial Badminton Championships, he also copped the ACAC All Conference Award and the ACAC Men Singles Player of the Year Award 2023.

(February 20, 2023) Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Badminton Championship (Provincials) was played over the weekend, February 18 and 19 in the Auditorium of the Concordia University of Edmonton. Day one saw the players competing in the team tournament while the individual championship was held on day two.

In the Team Tournament Narayan Ramdhani assisted the King’s University Badminton Team (TKU Eagles) to win gold at the Provincial Team Championships for the second time in a row when he played and won Men Singles and went undefeated in singles and mixed for the season four tournaments.

At a Banquet held on the night of February 18, 2023 Narayan was awarded one of five of the ACAC Men All Conference Award and captured the coveted Men Singles Player of the Year Award. This is the third time Narayan Ramdhani has won the Provincial Individual Championships in Men Singles in his university career.

The results for the Individual championships are as follows:

Seeded No. 1 and gained a bye to the quarter-finals where he played Shepherd Dow and won 21-14, 21-5. He then defeated Jason Chiu – 21-14, 21-9.

In the final he played and lost the first game 17-21 but came back strong to win the last two games 21-14, 21-4 and won the match against Sanskar Chopra.

Narayan Ramdhani will represent the Kings University and the province of Alberta at the Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association (Nationals) Badminton Tournament to be held in the Province of Nova Scotia on March 7-12, 2023 where he will play in the Men’s Singles Category.