Migrant indigenous group gets food and hygiene supplies from CDC

Latest update February 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 21, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Sunday donated a quantity of much needed resources to a significant group of Venezuelan indigenous migrants living in Lethem, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9).
The intervention surfaced after the Mayor of Lethem indicated that the migrants are living in less-than-ideal circumstances in the town’s industrial district, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.
An average of 50 households, mainly of women and small children, are currently residing in the area that the Mayor has temporarily provided. The location has access to potable water, and as such, the Commission has agreed to donate three (3) water tanks to assist with proper water storage.
Additionally sixty (60) collapsible water containers, sixty (60) food hampers, at least two dozen (24) IOM baby kits and a large quantity of towels and bathing soap have been distributed. Among the migrants are at least ten (10) pregnant women.
The water tanks will be handed over in the next 24 hours to the migrant area via the Mayor’s Office and the indigenous persons there will be monitored closely for health and safety reasons, DPI said.
