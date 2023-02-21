Latest update February 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Migrant indigenous group gets food and hygiene supplies from CDC

Feb 21, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Sunday donated a quantity of much needed resources to a significant group of Venezuelan indigenous migrants living in Lethem, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9).

Preparedness and Response Manager (ag), Captain Lakshman Persaud (white T-shirt) and other staff of the CDC distributing supplies

Preparedness and Response Manager (ag), Captain Lakshman Persaud (white T-shirt) and other staff of the CDC distributing supplies

The intervention surfaced after the Mayor of Lethem indicated that the migrants are living in less-than-ideal circumstances in the town’s industrial district, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

An average of 50 households, mainly of women and small children, are currently residing in the area that the Mayor has temporarily provided. The location has access to potable water, and as such, the Commission has agreed to donate three (3) water tanks to assist with proper water storage.

Additionally sixty (60) collapsible water containers, sixty (60) food hampers, at least two dozen (24) IOM baby kits and a large quantity of towels and bathing soap have been distributed. Among the migrants are at least ten (10) pregnant women.

The water tanks will be handed over in the next 24 hours to the migrant area via the Mayor’s Office and the indigenous persons there will be monitored closely for health and safety reasons, DPI said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo fighting opposition

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Berbice names star studded team, Chandrika to captain Select XI

Berbice names star studded team, Chandrika to captain Select XI

Feb 21, 2023

Kaieteur News – Inter-county Super-50 Champions Berbice has named a star studded team to compete in the GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament. Guyana Harpy Eagles Vice-captain, Veerasammy...
Read More
Guyanese dominate at 2023 Patrick Forde Memorial championship

Guyanese dominate at 2023 Patrick Forde Memorial...

Feb 21, 2023

Narayan Ramdhani is ‘golden boy’ at ACAC Badminton tourney in Canada

Narayan Ramdhani is ‘golden boy’ at ACAC...

Feb 21, 2023

Tourney Set to bowl off February 25, 2023

Tourney Set to bowl off February 25, 2023

Feb 21, 2023

Georgetown defeat West Demerara by 10 wickets

Georgetown defeat West Demerara by 10 wickets

Feb 21, 2023

Demerara Cricket Board to commence 2023 Inter-Association Cricket Competition

Demerara Cricket Board to commence 2023...

Feb 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • WHERE DO YOU LIVE?

    Kaieteur News – The cardinal rule in journalism is that facts are sacred and that nothing is to be assumed to be fact... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]