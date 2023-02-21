Latest update February 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

GMR&SC’s 2023 Drag Wars 1.0 successfully staged despite the Unlimited class having hiccups

Feb 21, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) 2023 Drag Wars 1.0 was successfully staged on Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit Timehri. The well subscribed event saw the fans getting a treat from all the competitors in the various categories. However, the feature Unlimited class had a hiccup and did not unfold as planned.

Action in the GMRSC's 2023 Dray Wars 1.0 on Sunday at the South Dakota, Timehri. (GMRSC)

Terrence Cox claimed the category by default in the #1 Nissan GT-R (Goliath) after the inability of the #3 Nissan GT-R to continue in the action after an incident.  The Goliath GTR vs Nismo billed to run final but did not happen due to an incident with the #3 Nissan GT-R Nismo driven by Azruddin Mohamed.

The #3 Nissan GT-R Nismo driven by Azruddin Mohamed defeated the #112 Toyota Supra (Kong) driven by Denzil Hopkinson in race 1 of round 1.

The #1 Nissan GT-R (Goliath) driven by Terence Cox defeated the #19 Ford Mustang, driven by Rameez Mohamed, in race 2 of round 1 leaving the #1 and #3 Nissan GT-Rs for the final.

Due to the inability of the #3 Nissan GT-R to continue, the winner of the unlimited class by default was the #1 Nissan GT-R (Goliath) driven by Terence Cox.

The Official Results as issued by the GMR&SC for the 2023 Drag Wars 1.0 –

16 second – #47 –  Ravindra Rodrigues – Toyota Vitz

15 second – #44 – Khalid Khan – Toyota Levin

14 second – #54 – Komal Tejram – Toyota Carina 212

13 second – #16 –  Pankraj Ramdeo – Toyota Corolla Run-x

12 second – #94 – Raymond John – Toyota Mark 2 (Suriname)

11 second – #56 – O’neil Higgins – Toyota Caldina

10 second – #80 – Bhai Soekha – Toyota Altezza (Suriname)

9 second – no entries

Superbikes 600 cc – Shem Chattersingh

Superbikes 1000 cc – Jermaine Chattersingh

All female class – #86 – Natalia Singh – Mitsubishi Evolution

Top 4 fastest times by female drivers:

  1. Kishanti Tejram – #55 – Toyota Carina 212 – 14.195 seconds
  2. Natalia Singh – #86 – Mitsubishi Evolution – 14.623
  3. Sarah Chattersingh – #11 – Toyota Starlet – 15.171
  4. Malicia Lawrence – #29 – Subaru Forester – 15.641

 

 

