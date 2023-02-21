GMR&SC’s 2023 Drag Wars 1.0 successfully staged despite the Unlimited class having hiccups

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) 2023 Drag Wars 1.0 was successfully staged on Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit Timehri. The well subscribed event saw the fans getting a treat from all the competitors in the various categories. However, the feature Unlimited class had a hiccup and did not unfold as planned.

Terrence Cox claimed the category by default in the #1 Nissan GT-R (Goliath) after the inability of the #3 Nissan GT-R to continue in the action after an incident. The Goliath GTR vs Nismo billed to run final but did not happen due to an incident with the #3 Nissan GT-R Nismo driven by Azruddin Mohamed.

The #3 Nissan GT-R Nismo driven by Azruddin Mohamed defeated the #112 Toyota Supra (Kong) driven by Denzil Hopkinson in race 1 of round 1.

The #1 Nissan GT-R (Goliath) driven by Terence Cox defeated the #19 Ford Mustang, driven by Rameez Mohamed, in race 2 of round 1 leaving the #1 and #3 Nissan GT-Rs for the final.

Due to the inability of the #3 Nissan GT-R to continue, the winner of the unlimited class by default was the #1 Nissan GT-R (Goliath) driven by Terence Cox.

The Official Results as issued by the GMR&SC for the 2023 Drag Wars 1.0 –

16 second – #47 – Ravindra Rodrigues – Toyota Vitz

15 second – #44 – Khalid Khan – Toyota Levin

14 second – #54 – Komal Tejram – Toyota Carina 212

13 second – #16 – Pankraj Ramdeo – Toyota Corolla Run-x

12 second – #94 – Raymond John – Toyota Mark 2 (Suriname)

11 second – #56 – O’neil Higgins – Toyota Caldina

10 second – #80 – Bhai Soekha – Toyota Altezza (Suriname)

9 second – no entries

Superbikes 600 cc – Shem Chattersingh

Superbikes 1000 cc – Jermaine Chattersingh

All female class – #86 – Natalia Singh – Mitsubishi Evolution

Top 4 fastest times by female drivers:

Kishanti Tejram – #55 – Toyota Carina 212 – 14.195 seconds Natalia Singh – #86 – Mitsubishi Evolution – 14.623 Sarah Chattersingh – #11 – Toyota Starlet – 15.171 Malicia Lawrence – #29 – Subaru Forester – 15.641