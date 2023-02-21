GMR&SC’s 2023 Drag Wars 1.0 successfully staged despite the Unlimited class having hiccups

Latest update February 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 21, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) 2023 Drag Wars 1.0 was successfully staged on Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit Timehri. The well subscribed event saw the fans getting a treat from all the competitors in the various categories. However, the feature Unlimited class had a hiccup and did not unfold as planned.
Terrence Cox claimed the category by default in the #1 Nissan GT-R (Goliath) after the inability of the #3 Nissan GT-R to continue in the action after an incident. The Goliath GTR vs Nismo billed to run final but did not happen due to an incident with the #3 Nissan GT-R Nismo driven by Azruddin Mohamed.
The #3 Nissan GT-R Nismo driven by Azruddin Mohamed defeated the #112 Toyota Supra (Kong) driven by Denzil Hopkinson in race 1 of round 1.
The #1 Nissan GT-R (Goliath) driven by Terence Cox defeated the #19 Ford Mustang, driven by Rameez Mohamed, in race 2 of round 1 leaving the #1 and #3 Nissan GT-Rs for the final.
Due to the inability of the #3 Nissan GT-R to continue, the winner of the unlimited class by default was the #1 Nissan GT-R (Goliath) driven by Terence Cox.
The Official Results as issued by the GMR&SC for the 2023 Drag Wars 1.0 –
16 second – #47 – Ravindra Rodrigues – Toyota Vitz
15 second – #44 – Khalid Khan – Toyota Levin
14 second – #54 – Komal Tejram – Toyota Carina 212
13 second – #16 – Pankraj Ramdeo – Toyota Corolla Run-x
12 second – #94 – Raymond John – Toyota Mark 2 (Suriname)
11 second – #56 – O’neil Higgins – Toyota Caldina
10 second – #80 – Bhai Soekha – Toyota Altezza (Suriname)
9 second – no entries
Unlimited – Goliath GTR vs Nismo billed to run final but did not happen due to an incident with the #3 Nissan GT-R Nismo driven by Azruddin Mohamed.
The #3 Nissan GT-R Nismo driven by Azruddin Mohamed defeated the #112 Toyota Supra (Kong) driven by Denzil Hopkinson in race 1 of round 1.
The #1 Nissan GT-R (Goliath) driven by Terence Cox defeated the #19 Ford Mustang, driven by Rameez Mohamed, in race 2 of round 1 leaving the #1 and #3 Nissan GT-Rs for the final.
Due to the inability of the #3 Nissan GT-R to continue, the winner of the unlimited class by default is the #1 Nissan GT-R (Goliath) driven by Terence Cox.
Superbikes 600 cc – Shem Chattersingh
Superbikes 1000 cc – Jermaine Chattersingh
All female class – #86 – Natalia Singh – Mitsubishi Evolution
Top 4 fastest times by female drivers:
Jagdeo fighting opposition
Feb 21, 2023Kaieteur News – Inter-county Super-50 Champions Berbice has named a star studded team to compete in the GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament. Guyana Harpy Eagles Vice-captain, Veerasammy...
Feb 21, 2023
Feb 21, 2023
Feb 21, 2023
Feb 21, 2023
Feb 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – The cardinal rule in journalism is that facts are sacred and that nothing is to be assumed to be fact... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]