Georgetown defeat West Demerara by 10 wickets

Demerara Cricket Board Under-15 Inter-Assertion Tournament 2023

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) resumed their Under-15 Inter-Association Tournament that was put on hold due to the rainy season in December 2022. Georgetown faced West Demerara in the fourth match at Meten-Meer-Zorg on Saturday February 18, 2023.

West Demerara won the toss and elected to bat scoring just 64 runs from 36.3 overs of their allotted 50 overs. Parmeshwar Ram top scored with 14 and was the lone batter to reach double figure. Reyaz Latif was the most successful bowler grabbing 3 for 5 and was supported by Joshua Charles and Brandon Henry who collected 2 for 5 and 2 for 7 respectively, Sameer Bhola took 1 for 8.

In reply Georgetown raced to their target of 65 from 8.5 over. Openers Ravin Singh scored 37 and Lomar Seecharran 18 to take Georgetown home with a 10-wicket victory over the home team.

On Sunday February 19, 2023, East Coast battled West Demerara at Meten-Meer-Zorg in the fifth match where East Coast rumbled to a 213-run victory. East Coast won the toss and chose to take first strike scoring a well-composed 267 all out from 40.3 overs. Skipper Mickel Sharma lead the batting line up with a brilliant 80, while Ravin Persaud chipped in with 37 and opener Navendra Isurdeen scored 36. Parmeshwar Ram collected 3 for 33, Shahal Lall 2 for 62 and Nathan Puran 2 for 27.

In response, West Demerara struggled after Munesh Outar ripped through the batting line up grabbing 6 for 5 while Mickel Sharma collected 3 for 10. Ram was the lone batter to reach double figure scoring 18 unas his team was bowled out for 54 runs from 22.1 overs. East Coast won by 213-run.

On Saturday February 25, 2023, Georgetown will battle East Coast in the final game at Buxton Community Centre Ground.