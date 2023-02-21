Exxon continues to sideline populace with consultations for oil projects

…sets 2 ½ hours for one region, 17 ½ hours for five outlying regions & completely ignores Regions 7 to 10

Kaieteur News – Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana—together with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced its schedule for face-to-face sessions to be held with the public as the developer aims to develop its fifth project in the prolific Stabroek Block.

To this end, it was explained that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) together with the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) have been submitted to the EPA for evaluation and recommendations

As such, eight separate two and a half hours sessions have been earmarked across six of Guyana’s 10 administrative regions beginning yesterday at the Flavio’s Hall, Santa Rosa Region One.

Another session is scheduled for today in Region One this time at the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) Office in the Mabaruma sub-district.

The following day the face-to-face sessions will then head to the Anna Regina Town Hall on the Essequibo coast where another meeting is scheduled.

With the following day being a National Holiday, the next session is scheduled for February 24, this time moving to Region Three where one session is scheduled for the Leonora Technical Institute, West Coast Demerara.

On February 27, the sessions would then move to the Mahaicony Technical Institute, East Coast Demerara (ECD) at 10:00hrs after which the session would head to the Latchman Singh Primary School, West Coast Berbice for back to back events.

The following day, February 28, the penultimate session will be held at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) Training Centre, Port Mourant, Berbice.

On March 1, there will be a final session held at the Umana Yana in Georgetown, representing the only session to be held in the largest populated region of the country.

The Umana Yana is in Region Four, Demerara-Mahaica, which as of 2012, was recorded at 313,429 that accounted for 41.71 percent of Guyana’s population.

In Region One, Barima-Waini where there are two proposed meetings, the population size was registered at just 26, 941 persons.

As it relates to Region Three, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara that accounts for 107,416 Guyanese while in Region five where there are also two separate sessions scheduled, Mahaica-Berbice accounts for 49,723.

Region Six, East Berbice-Corentyne, records 109,431 persons.

As such, it would mean that a two and a half hour session to address the EIA and EIS is set aside for the large majority of the Guyanese population while, a total of five hours set is aside for Region One.

Altogether, a total of two and a half hours has been set aside for 42 percent of the country’s entire population while reserving, 17 and a half hours for the rest of the country—minus Regions Seven, Eight, Nine and 10—or for 340, 321 persons across five regions.

With the exclusion of Regions Seven, Eight, Nine and 10, it would mean the exclusion of 94,134 Guyanese from the engagement process.