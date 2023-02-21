Demerara Cricket Board to commence 2023 Inter-Association Cricket Competition

Kaieteur News – The President and Executive Members of the recently elected Demerara Cricket Board held their first meeting on Saturday February 11, 2023, at the LBI Cricket facility and reeled out their plans for the year.

The Bissoondyal Singh led Board will launch its cricket season with the Inter-Club First Division Knock Out Fifty Overs Cricket Tournament which involves first-division clubs in all five Associations affiliated to the DCB.

The new marketing committee, which will be led by Anil Beharry, professional banker, and former Berbice Cricket Board President, has already secured sponsorship for this competition. All the top players in the County of Demerara are expected to participate which is slated to commence on February 25, 2023. Cricket Clubs are asked to make contact with the Ms. Kavita Yadram, Chairperson of the Competition Committee, DCB on telephone # 655-1010. Contact can also be made with Davteerth Anandjit, Secretary of the DCB on 617-8502 or any other Executive Member of the Board.

That tournament will be followed by the Inter-Association Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Under-23, Senior T20 and Senior 50-Over. The Board has engaged sponsors for the above competitions. The DCB aims to return to its former glory and dominance it once had in Guyana’s cricket.

Outside of the competitions, the Board will conduct training for scorers, umpires, match referees, coaches, seminars for players and every activity that will improve the game in Demerara. Fundraising activities are also high on the agenda.