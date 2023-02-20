West Indies Women edge Pakistan by three runs in thriller for second win in a row

SportsMax – On the back of their win against Ireland that broke a streak of 15 consecutive losses in T20 Internationals, the West Indies Women pulled off a thrilling three-run win against Pakistan Women at Paarl yesterday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the West Indies scored 116-6 from their 20 overs. Needing 117 for victory, Pakistan fell short scoring 113-5.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the West Indies Women got off to a solid start scoring 33 runs but lost their captain Hayley Matthews for 20 in the six over.

Rashada Williams and Shemaine Campbell added 40 for the second wicket but then Williams was dismissed by Sadia Iqbal for 30.

Chinelle Henry, who joined Campbell at the crease, scored a quick 10 from 11 balls but was soon dismissed, out leg before to Nida Dal with the score at 86.

Campbell was next to go for 22 and the West Indies Women had lost their way, scoring 26 from the final 26 balls with Shabika Gajnabi scoring 13 and Aaliyah Alleyne nine.

Having bowled Alleyne at the death, Dar finished with 2-13 with Iqbal taking 1-18.

Pakistan Women made hard work of the chase losing their first two wickets with only 15 runs on the board during the Powerplay.

Captain Bismah Maroof and Dar put on 44 for the third wicket but then Dar was dismissed by Afy Fletcher for 27. Maroof was next to go for 26 after she and Aliya Riaz had put on 30 for the fourth wicket.

Riaz threatened to take the game away from the West Indies in the final over with her team needing 17 for victory.

After Fatima Sana hit Shamilia Connell for four off the first ball, she took a single to leave Pakistan nine runs short of the target with three balls remaining.

She hit Connell for consecutive fours but then chopped the fifth onto her stumps to be out for 29.

Matthews, who took the wickets of opener Muneeba Ali for five and Maroof ended with 2-14.

Karishma Ramharack took 1-18 while Connell returned figures of 1-31.

Scores in Brief: West Indies 116 for 6 in 20 overs (Rashada Williams 30, Shemaine Campbelle 22; Nida Dar 2/13, Fatima Sana 1/10).

Pakistan 113 for 5 in 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 29, Nida Dar 27; Hayley Matthews 2/14, Karishma Ramharack 1/18)

Player of the Match: Hayley Matthews