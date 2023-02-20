Thrilling finish to the Bounty Farms Mash Handicap Squash tournament

Latest update February 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Feb 20, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Day Five had two super-exciting finals, followed by two third and fourth place playoffs in both the Category A and Open categories.

After five days of squash, the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) 2023 Mashramani Handicap Squash tournament ended with a thrilling Open final between Alex Arjoon and Jason-Ray Khalil yesterday afternoon at the Georgetown Club Courts (GTC).

The Squash Handicap tournament initially started in 1982 and has grown over the years into what we know now as the Bounty Farms Mash Handicap Squash tournament. Interestingly, the first handicap squash match would have been played some 40 years ago between Sandra Plummer and Bruce Roberts with Sandra Plummer coming out winner of that matchup.

However, across at the GTC, after the five days of play and a draw of thirty-two players divided into two categories; where both the seniors and juniors athletes would have competed in the tournament to see who will take the top spots.

Jason-Ray Khalil won the seniors Open final and also wrote his name into the GSA history books for having the highest handicap wins. While Justin Ten Pow likewise snatched the Junior Category A final, in only his second squash tournament as Taylor Fernandes was adjudged Most Improved Player of the tournament.

Over in the juniors Category A final: the small statured Justin Ten Pow was eager to win this contest, he eventually defeated Demetri Lowe in an exciting third game battle between the two to claim the Juniors championship. Justin won the contest 15-12, 9-1 and 15-12. Jeremy Ten Pow on the other hand, won the third place playoffs, defeating Rylee Rodrigues (15-11, 15-12). While, Malia Maikoo won the Junior Plate finals, Noah Rahaman was adjudged runner-up.

While in the senior Open final: Jason-Ray Khalil and Alex Arjoon provided the semi-crammed venue with some electric entertainment in the seniors final. Both players would have had a wonderful tournament leading up to this final but in the end Jason-Ray came out victorious winning two games-to-love (15-10, 15-12), as Arjoon settled for second place in the seniors Open final. While Daniel Ince defeated Taylor Fernandes 3-15, 15-9 and 15-13 to cop the third place accolade.

The tournament was sponsored by the Bounty Farm Limited.

