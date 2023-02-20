‘Teen wife’ stabs husband to death in Essequibo

Kaieteur News – Anthony Shivlall, a resident of Lima Sands on the Essequibo Coast, was brutally stabbed to death early Sunday morning by his 18-year-old wife, police have confirmed.

The wife, who is now in police custody, has reportedly confessed to murdering the man in her grandmother’s home. According to police, the incident occurred at around 02:00hrs Sunday morning, at Macknab Lima Sands. Kaieteur News learnt that at around 16:00hrs on Saturday) twenty-seven-year-old Anthony Shivlall and his wife were both at a birthday party at the home of sixty-two-year-old Bernadine Williams, who has been identified as the grandmother of the suspect.

The woman reportedly left the birthday party at about 17:00hrs on Saturday following an argument with her husband. The sixty-two-year-old grandmother told Kaieteur News that sometime around 02:00hrs Sunday her granddaughter returned and asked for her husband [now deceased].

“They had an argument the afternoon and the mother [suspect’s mother] take she and carry way by she for less problem and so. I don’t know why they arguing because I don’t like get in married people story, but they de arguing, she left and later like around 2 am Sunday, she come back. When she come back, she ask where she husband deh and I tell she that he deh in the downstairs and she left and gone inside to he.”

The woman told Kaieteur News that she heard a commotion in the bottom flat of the home, but again did not intervene, out of fear of being caught up in a family feud. The elderly woman said that as she investigated, she saw Shivlall lying on the ground, and her granddaughter over him; repeatedly stabbing him to the chest area with a knife.

She said: “I eventually go in and I see the boy on the floor lay down, and he eye done rolling up, so I tell somebody quick watch like this girl kill this boy. When I feel for he heart beat and so I didn’t feel any. By the time I could figure out what happen, she done run out the house and up the road.”

The suspect was later arrested by police at her mother’s house at Macknab, and had reportedly admitted to stabbing her husband. On the scene, police ranks observed one stab wound on the victim’s left chest area, one stab wound to his lower right chest area, and one to his left hand.

The body was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital, where it was seen and examined and pronounced dead. The body is presently at the Suddie Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.