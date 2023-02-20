Singh, Sadiek guide Everest CC Masters to six-wicket win over Enterprise Masters

Latest update February 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 20, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Gavin Singh and Imtiaz Sadiek struck half centuries to hand Everest CC Masters a six-wicket win over Enterprise Masters when the teams collided in a 25-over fixture recently.
Enterprise Masters batted first and lost three quick wickets as Anil Beharry made early inroads leaving the score on 32-3. K. Mohamed and C. Tikaram added 54 for the fourth wicket to steady the innings somewhat.
Ramnaresh made 23 not out, while C. Tikaram contributed 15, R. Mangal 15 and H. Sookdeo 13 as Enterprise Masters managed 150-8.
Beharry claimed 3-24 and Rajesh Singh 2-30.
Everest CC Masters were reduced to 5-3 in the chase before Singh and Sadiek resurrected the chase with level-headed batting.
Singh struck seven fours and one six in an unbeaten 67, while Imtiaz Sadiek slammed five fours and three sixes in scoring 56 as Everest Masters responded with 152-4 in 23.4 overs.
Ucil Armstrong made six not out as R. Pooran took 2-28.
Singh and Sadiek were declared joint man-of-the-match. The fixture was sponsored by Trophy Stall.
Meanwhile, both teams extended congratulations to Basil Persaud of Everest and Chanderpaul Singh of Enterprise for being selected on the West Indies over 50 team for the over 50 World Cup in South Africa next month. The duo is expected to depart later this month.
7 things that can make Guyana filthy rich!!
Feb 20, 2023– Jason-Ray Khalil and Justin Ten Pow among winners Kaieteur News – Day Five had two super-exciting finals, followed by two third and fourth place playoffs in both the Category A and Open...
Feb 20, 2023
Feb 20, 2023
Feb 20, 2023
Feb 20, 2023
Feb 20, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is going to end up spending close to US$2B in order to generate an additional 300 MW of electricity.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]