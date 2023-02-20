Latest update February 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Singh, Sadiek guide Everest CC Masters to six-wicket win over Enterprise Masters

From left Imtiaz Sadiek, Anil Beharry and Gavin Singh

Kaieteur News –  Gavin Singh and Imtiaz Sadiek struck half centuries to hand Everest CC Masters a six-wicket win over Enterprise Masters when the teams collided in a 25-over fixture recently.

Enterprise Masters batted first and lost three quick wickets as Anil Beharry made early inroads leaving the score on 32-3. K. Mohamed and C. Tikaram added 54 for the fourth wicket to steady the innings somewhat.

Ramnaresh made 23 not out, while C. Tikaram contributed 15, R. Mangal 15 and H. Sookdeo 13 as Enterprise Masters managed 150-8.

Beharry claimed 3-24 and Rajesh Singh 2-30.

Everest CC Masters were reduced to 5-3 in the chase before Singh and Sadiek resurrected the chase with level-headed batting.

Singh struck seven fours and one six in an unbeaten 67, while Imtiaz Sadiek slammed five fours and three sixes in scoring 56 as Everest Masters responded with 152-4 in 23.4 overs.

Ucil Armstrong made six not out as R. Pooran took 2-28.

Singh and Sadiek were declared joint man-of-the-match. The fixture was sponsored by Trophy Stall.

Meanwhile, both teams extended congratulations to Basil Persaud of Everest and Chanderpaul Singh of Enterprise for being selected on the West Indies over 50 team for the over 50 World Cup in South Africa next month. The duo is expected to depart later this month.

