Senior and Junior Calypso Monarchs along with the Junior Soca Monach crowned

Feb 20, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – In keeping with one of the long held traditions of Mashramani, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport hosted the Senior Calypso Monarch, Junior Calypso Monarch and the Junior Soca Monarch Competitions on Saturday 19th February, 2023, at the Guyana National Stadium.
Contestants vying to dethrone the reining monarchs, valiantly competed in the three categories and the results are in! Below, are the lists of the top three finalists of the three Monarchies:
*Senior Calypso Monarch 2023*
1st place: Roger Hinds
2nd place: Diana Chapman
3rd place: Osei Clarke
*Junior Calypso Monarch 2023*
1st place: Theodora Dennert
2nd place: Simeon Raywarm
3rd place: Angel Kizzy Ellis
*Junior Soca Monarch 2023*
1st place: Vinel Hinds
2nd place: Teija Edwards
3rd place: Angel Kizzy Ellis
In a Facebook post, the newly crowned Adult Calypso Monarch, Roger Hinds said: “As the New Calypso Monarch of Guyana, I would first like to thank Almighty God for giving me that endurance to keep on for the love of the calypso art form and many who recognise my effort and not discourage …let me thank my Mom for her continuous blessings…My kids who were with me on stage Deanna and Daniel Hinds…moral support from family and friends…my two dancers Shelly and Nozela…team Nesta doing great work with the backup harmony…Sir Mars who did a fantastic appearance …to Refeal and Masquerade team, my tailor for over 25 years Vinu Mathan…Claude Bascomb the music producer…Earl Paul and Germey and the 592 band…Darell Pugsley DP records…Nishal b…old man pappy who had had his curfew…also to the MINISTRY OF CULTURE YOUTH AND SPORT for the hosting of the Competition…and most of all the sponsors.”
Congratulations are extended to the 2023 Monarch winners!
