Region One Police fix bedridden man’s dilapidated stairway

Feb 20, 2023 News

A before and after photo of the Allan Caleb’s stairway

Kaieteur News – Police Ranks based in Mabaruma, North West District (NWD), Region One, on Sunday fixed the dilapidated stairway of a bedridden man.
Region One Police Commander, Himnauth Sawh and his ranks under the recently launched Men on a Mission (MOM) initiative, had earlier this year reportedly visited the bedridden man identified as Allan Caleb of Mabaruma Township.

According to police, Caleb had been living for a number of years in the upper flat of a two-storey house with a dilapidated stairway. The ranks noted that it posed a danger not only to him but to his family members and friends who would visit to assist him.

Commander Sawh promised that he and his ranks would have returned to build him a brand new stairway and they delivered on that promise yesterday (Sunday).
The Region One ranks officially finished the job around 12:00hrs. Sawh reportedly said that the ranks in his division will throughout the year continue to provide relief to senior citizens or vulnerable persons within the region.

Commander Himnauth Sawh using his skills with an electric saw

