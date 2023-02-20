Pomeroon communities to receive first-time access to potable water

Latest update February 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – As government continues its efforts to provide improved access to and enhanced quality of water to communities across Guyana, four villages in the Pomeroon, Region Two, will receive first-time access to clean potable water.
New wells will be drilled at Wakapoa and Akawini (Baracaro) in the Lower Pomeroon and Karawab and Kabakaburi in the Upper Pomeroon. This is according to Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal who made the announcement during a two-day outreach in the region on February 17-18, 2023. The provision of clean and safe water, for drinking and sanitation purposes, remains an important national goal to be achieved, and is a prerequisite to the successful implementation of many other dimensions of the sustainable development goals, such as health, food security, and poverty reduction.
Currently, the villagers – who are predominantly Amerindians – source water from the river and through rainwater harvesting. Minister Croal stated that the incoming systems are in keeping with a commitment of H.E. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. He also said the government is heavily investing to ensure that hinterland and riverine communities receive 100% access to potable water by 2025.
The wells will be drilled through GWI with a new PAT Rig acquired by the water company. The rig is expected to arrive in March and drilling of two wells will begin at Wakapoa in April, before moving to Baracaro for the drilling of another well. GWI also aims to connect three nearby islands at Akawini to the system. The rig will then be moved to the other areas.
“That well will provide a better quality of life for our people. It will help you to reduce some of your hardships that you may be faced with in the dry season,” Minister Croal told residents. Additionally, two Community Service Officers (CSOs) will be trained to assist GWI with the operation and maintenance of the systems upon completion.
With the villages also set to benefit from monies earned from the sale of Guyana’s carbon credits, the Minister also urged them to be innovative and embark on projects that will foster sustainable economic growth and job creation.
During the meeting, residents also took the opportunity to highlight issues affecting them in their communities. These issues will be addressed by the relevant subject Ministers and agencies. Accompanying the Minister was the Regional Vice-chairman, Mr. Humace Oudit; Director of Hinterland Services at the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Mr. Ramchand Jailal and other technical officials. (DPI)
