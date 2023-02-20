MMG+ says positioned to provide key financial services to businesses

— company’s subscriber base of over 60,000 constantly growing

Kaieteur News – Mobile Money Guyana is positioned to provide several key financial services to businesses in Guyana according to Partner Support Representative of mmg+ Rashawna Quintin.

Quintin made the comments during the recently concluded International Energy Conference and Expo, for which mmg+ was the official payment partner. According to a press release by the company Quintin said that businesses can register as merchants to receive one-off payments, as billers to receive recurring payments, as agents to earn more money or as disbursement partners to easily send money with transparency and without a hassle.

She added that many businesses are currently registered to the service because it’s an app that their customers and business colleagues are already familiar with and use frequently. “We have over 60,000 subscribers and this number is constantly growing. When customers hear those businesses & services they use are on the mmg+ platform, they are excited to know that they can process their payments quickly without having to go to a physical location. What we offer are convenience and transparency for both businesses and customers and businesses have the opportunity to tap into mmg+ and allow their customers that option”.

The mmg+ representative added that there are no limits to any category of business that can register for an mmg+ account. “Any business can register, what they need to do is let us know what type of business they offer and once we are aware, then we will be able to offer some guidance as to which business category they should go into to best cater to their needs”.

Quintin said too that many businesses currently use the service as disbursement partners, to easily and transparently disburse money for various types of business transactions or to make payouts to staff. “Let’s say that your employees want a part of their salaries to go directly to their mobile wallet, as a disbursement partner, those payments can be processed and your staff can now easily conduct transactions from their cellphones without ever having to visit an ATM, and if they need cash, we have over 800 agents across all ten Administrative Regions”.

She added that many small businesses have also set up on the mmg+ platform as merchants, to allow their customers to process payments to them with ease, while mmg+ also continues to expand its biller options. The Mobile Money service also recently onboarded the New Building Society (NBS) to its platform, to allow customers to pay their mortgages via the application. Businesses interested in registering for the service can visit mmg+ website for information and guidance.