Govt. information agency lags in submitting financial reports for audits

– PAC hears

Kaieteur News – The Department of Public Information (DPI) formerly known as the Government Information Agency (GINA) has been among the State agencies that are still yet to submit their financial statements to be audited. The state-owned information outlet is still to finalize the reports for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021. This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary (PS) of Prime Minister, Derrick Cummings.

Cummings joined the Chairman of the National Communication Network (NCN), Neaz Subhan, Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS) Jodie Brown Griffith, and Secretary of the Integrity Commission Dr. Amanda Jaisingh at the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) last week. The panel was asked to give the committee an update on the audited financial statements for the agencies.

Based on a line of questioning from representatives of the A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) opposition. In response to inquiries from APNU+AFC members Juretha Fernandes and Ganesh Mahipaul those on the panel revealed the status of the audit of their financial statement. It was pointed out that while the other agencies have completed the process for audit, the government information agency is still to complete the process which should be done in the first quarter of 2023.

The agency had been previously highlighted before the PAC for the non-submission of audited financial reports for the years 2001- 2007 and 2010 and 2011. It was reported at the PAC that the agency had not laid financial reports in the National Assembly for a total of nine years. Guyanas laws require such agencies to lay in the National Assembly annual reports, which include financial statements.

Outside of examining the status of the audited financial statements, the PAC also made enquiries about the policy in 2017/2018 to have all government-contracted employees placed on the pensionable establishment no longer being enforced.

Former President David Granger had employed a total of 471 contract workers for 2019 with their payments accounting for a whopping 75% of employment cost for that year alone.

According to the Auditor Generals Report for 2019, amounts totalling $1.954 billion were budgeted for Employment Costs, while $1.938 billion was expended by the Ministry of the Presidency. Included in the sum of $1.938 billion were amounts totaling $1.844 billion, which were expended for the payment of wages and salary.

Previously, PS for the Office of Prime Minister Derrick Cummings had confirmed that the number of contracted employees has grown in the last two years. This is so because of the expanded portfolio of the Office.

The Office of the Prime Minister has 30 contract employees currently, up from 15 at the end of 2018.

Former PS of the Prime Ministers Office Abena Moore had revealed that there is a circular advising all persons below 45 of the decision by the current administration to allow them to remain on contract if they so desire.

Nonetheless, she said Permanent Secretaries have been engaging contract employees who are not qualified for the transition to upgrading their resumes if they are desirous of going to the pensionable establishment.

She said, in large measure, the only difference between a contract employee and someone on the pensionable establishment is the twice-yearly gratuity. The salaries are similar for the same positions and tasks.