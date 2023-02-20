Empire Cricket Club excited to participate in NYNCL Premier Division tournament

Kaieteur News – Newly-formed Empire Cricket Club (ECC) is excited to participate in this years New York National Cricket League (NYNCL) Premier 40-over tournament which is slated to commence April 23rd.

According to one of the founding members of the club, Brandon Cabose, the team is ready to rumble. He informed that they began preparations assiduously and is confident ECC would make an impression at their first outing.

“We [are] confident of doing well; the team is highly confident and optimistic of producing top performances,” the US-based Guyanese Cabose related.

Cabose mentioned that the club is also overwhelmed to have former Guyana and West Indies player Royston Crandon in their lineup for this esteemed tournament.

“Crandon would certainly bring a lot of experience to the team; he will definitely be an asset to the side as well,” Cabose declared. The 39-year-old Crandon will be taking part as a player/coach he added.

Quizzed on the formation of the club, Cabose responded: “The club was formed last November by me and Samuel Mahabir, a local player who has shown tremendous enthusiasm; we were very excited and we are looking forward now to participate with the same level of dynamism,” Cabose stated.

In addition to Crandon, ex-Guyana youth batsman Mohindra Boodram and Jamaica quickie Mario Lobban have been in the setup as well. Cabose said that a plethora of US local seasoned campaigners has made up a formidable team to compete.

The tournament is expected to run until late August. Sixteen teams will be featuring with a semi-final segment and championship fixture.

Meanwhile, Cabose reserved special mention to the sponsors. He took the opportunity to express his sincerest gratitude to all of them for their support and promised to make them proud.

The marketing exploits paid great dividends as the team secured several sponsorship deals from various local business in the Queens Boro, who pledged tremendous support towards the new team. One such sponsorship acquisition was the announcement of one of New Yorks most trusted real estate firms in SkyPort Homes LLC being named as the premier sponsor of the team. Additional thanks were echoed to Mr. Kissoon Dhanraj and the SkyPort Homes LLC team.

The list of sponsors:

1: Caribbean Restaurant and Sports Bar

2: 3 Sisters & Shantas Restaurant Bakery

3: Real Guyana West Indian Fish Market

4: Bedesse Sporting Goods

5: Cottage Home Care Services

6: AMJ Demolition

7: Skyport Homes LLC

8: Jerrys Plumbing & HVAC Inc.

The ECC teams reads: Mahendra Persaud, Barry Alphonso, Brandon Saugh, Mahendra Boodram, Kumar Joseph, Brandon Cabose, Samuel Mahabir, Avi Sooraj, Rovin Dusrajh, Mario Lobban, Ahmed Ashfak, Kenley Adams, Emanuel Seecharran, Royston Crandon, Larando Best, Anand Roopnarine, Shawn Roopnarine, Rejaul Rajel, Joash Charles, Vijai Surjpaul, Shahid Khan, Suresh Dhani.