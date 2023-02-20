CARICOM, UN, condemn violent protest in Suriname

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Community and the United Nations have joined in condemning last week’s violent protest actions in neighbouring Suriname.

In a statement issued on Saturday CARICOM said Heads of Government received a report from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of Suriname on the ongoing disturbances in that country. In its statement CARICOM said it has reaffirmed its support for the democratically elected Government of Suriname under the leadership of President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

“The Heads of Government took note of the unfolding situation in Suriname and strongly condemned the violent attacks on people as well as private and public facilities including the parliament. They recognised the right to freedom of expression, and the right to peaceful protest but expressed the view that there can be no excuse for the use of violence in any type of demonstration. They affirmed that these actions only serve to undermine the rule of law and the stability of democracies. Furthermore, they threaten the lives and livelihoods of our citizens and are inimical to the interest of our population,” the statement added. CARICOM said it stands in solidarity with all law-abiding citizens of Suriname and urges all concerned to make every effort to maintain public safety. All efforts must be made to restore calm as a matter of urgency.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the United Nations said he is concerned about the violent protests that occurred in Suriname on 17 February, during which the premises of the National Assembly were breached, private property was damaged and numerous people were injured.

The Secretary-General stresses that freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental human rights that must be respected at all times, but protests must be carried out without resorting to violence. The Secretary-General also urged all relevant actors in Suriname to show restraint and engage in inclusive dialogue to address constructively the challenges facing the country.

Last Friday, dozens of protesters forced their way into Suriname’s parliament as hundreds more rampaged through the nation’s capital Paramaribo on Friday, clashing with police as demonstrations against the government descended into chaos. Thousands took to the streets of the capital Paramaribo in initially peaceful demonstrations against government austerity measures, including eliminating subsidies, against a backdrop of high inflation.

But the protests turned ugly when demonstrators throwing rocks and bottles at police stormed parliament’s grounds, with some making their way into the building before being forced back, a Reuters witness said. Police fired tear gas in return. Others started fires and looted city shops, many of which had closed as a precaution amid the unrest. The government of President Chan Santokhi condemned the violence and said it had set up a task force to track down those responsible for attacking parliament.

“Vigorous action will be taken against the individuals who instructed, carried out and caused destruction in these attacks,” it said in a statement. Suriname, a former Dutch colony in northern South America with a population of 610,000 reported inflation of 54.6% for 2022. The protests come in the same week that the smallest party in government left the ruling coalition, citing disagreements over poverty and social policies.