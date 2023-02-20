Briton Mr Dependable John wins Forbes Burnham Memorial Road Race

Latest update February 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 20, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Another day and another victory for Briton John, this time around the We Stand United cyclist took home the Forbes Burnham Memorial title
Briton has been unstoppable on the local cycling spectrum, and his victory yesterday came just about a week after his convincing win in the Beacon Cafe 35-lap inside the National Park.
Riding from CARIFESTA Avenue to Belfield on the East Coast of Demerara, John blazed to the finish line after dropping Romello Crawford and Aaron Newton and celebrated his solo finish in his usual animated fashion in a time of One Hour, 12 minutes, 38s (1:12.38s).
Crawford was second, Newton grabbed the third spot while Robin Persaud edged Alex Mendes and Curtis Dey for fourth.
However, Newton got the better Alex Leung for the top junior prize.
The annual event is held to celebrate the life of former President Forbes Burnham, who served as Premier of British Guiana from 1964 to 1966.
Burnham also held the portfolio as Prime Minister from 1964 to 1980 and then as the first Executive President of Guyana from 1980 until his death in 1985.
This year marked his 100th birth anniversary, having born February 20, 1923.
7 things that can make Guyana filthy rich!!
Feb 20, 2023– Jason-Ray Khalil and Justin Ten Pow among winners Kaieteur News – Day Five had two super-exciting finals, followed by two third and fourth place playoffs in both the Category A and Open...
Feb 20, 2023
Feb 20, 2023
Feb 20, 2023
Feb 20, 2023
Feb 20, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is going to end up spending close to US$2B in order to generate an additional 300 MW of electricity.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]