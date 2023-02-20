Briton Mr Dependable John wins Forbes Burnham Memorial Road Race

Latest update February 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Briton John in celebration mode as he crosses the finish line to win the Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycling Road Race title. 

Kaieteur News –  Another day and another victory for Briton John, this time around the We Stand United cyclist took home the Forbes Burnham Memorial title

Briton has been unstoppable on the local cycling spectrum, and his victory yesterday came just about a week after his convincing win in the Beacon Cafe 35-lap inside the National Park.

Riding from CARIFESTA Avenue to Belfield on the East Coast of Demerara, John blazed to the finish line after dropping Romello Crawford and Aaron Newton and celebrated his solo finish in his usual animated fashion in a time of One Hour, 12 minutes, 38s (1:12.38s).

Crawford was second, Newton grabbed the third spot while Robin Persaud edged Alex Mendes and Curtis Dey for fourth.

However, Newton got the better Alex Leung for the top junior prize.

The annual event is held to celebrate the life of former President Forbes Burnham, who served as Premier of British Guiana from 1964 to 1966.

Burnham also held the portfolio as Prime Minister from 1964 to 1980 and then as the first Executive President of Guyana from 1980 until his death in 1985.

This year marked his 100th birth anniversary, having born February 20, 1923.

 

