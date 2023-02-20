Latest update February 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Bent St, Back Circle to contest Legendary Cup Futsal final 

Feb 20, 2023 Sports

Part of the action between Tiger Bay and Bent Streets semi-final encounter in the Rocks Auto Trans and Spares Parts Legendary Cup Futsal Championship. 

Part of the action between Tiger Bay and Bent Streets semi-final encounter in the Rocks Auto Trans and Spares Parts Legendary Cup Futsal Championship.

Kaieteur News – Back Circle and Bent Street will contest the inaugural final of the Rocks Auto Trans and Spares Parts Legendary Cup Futsal Championship, after commanding semifinal wins on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

Back Circle embarrassed Sparta Boss 5-1 in a thoroughly lopsided encounter that was essentially over at the end of the first half, as the East Ruimveldt outfit romped to a 3-0 advantage.

Jermaine Beckles recorded a hat-trick in the 18th, 22nd, and 33rd minutes to lead the rout of their fierce rival, while Stephon Reynolds and Simeon Moore commenced the thrashing with conversions in the sixth and 10th minute respectively.

For the loser, Darron Niles recorded a consolation goal in the 30th minute.

Similarly, Bent Street dismantled Tiger Bay 7-2. Experienced defender Quincy Adams bagged a hat-trick in the 17th, 38th, and 40thminutes, whilst fellow rearguard operative Marcus Wilson amassed a quick-fire double to start the carnage in the third and fourth minute.

Assisting with goals in the 12th and 23rd minutes apiece were Daniel Wilson and Trayon Bobb. On the other end, Deon Alfred tallied a brace in the 10th and 20th minutes.

The resulting victors will now face off for the coveted title on Saturday 25th at the same venue. The losers will contest the third-place playoff.

The winner of the tournament will pocket $500,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $250,000, $150,000, and $100,000 respectively.

On the individual side, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will receive one motorcycle. Similarly, a patron will receive one motorcycle on the night of the final.

 

