ANSA McAL launches start fresh with Ariel promotion

Feb 20, 2023

Officials of Ansa McAl at the launch of the Fresh Start with Ariel promotion

Kaieteur News –  ANSA McAL’s Ariel brand launched its first promotion for the year titled Fresh Start with Ariel. This recent Ariel promotion allows persons to win fantastic cash prizes, with five hundred dollars ($500,000) as the grand prize and two hundred dollars ($200,000) in consolation prizes up for grabs.

Ariel’s brand manager, Phillip Persaud, encouraged consumers to take advantage of the promotion with the new extended lines of Ariel Soap Powder available at supermarkets, which cater for effective stain removals in consumers’ laundry. These are the Ariel regular, double and triple power, available in sizes including 225g to 9kg. “

“Consumers love our products, and we tend to reward them when they shop our products”, Phillip noted in the press conference launching the promotion on Friday at ANSA McAL Trading Ltd at Beterverwagting. Atisha Isaacs, Business Unit Head for Procter and Gamble, ensued by claiming that consumers are always looking forward to Ariel’s promotions. “Since Ariel did not launch a promotion during Christmas, this promotion puts an end to the long wait, hence the name Fresh Start”, Isaacs announced.

To enter, persons can submit one packet of Ariel in an envelope with name, address and contact details in entry boxes provided at participating locations nationwide. Persaud also mentioned that Ariel has a new dishwashing liquid available nationwide in various sizes. Ariel is one of ANSA McAL Trading Ltd’s leading brands from Procter and Gamble.

 

