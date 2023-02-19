Teen dies, sister injured in ECD accident

Kaieteur News – Seventeen-year-old Bibi Sophia Mohammed is dead while her sister, 16-year-old Maria Mohammed is currently hospitalised after their electric bike collided with a truck on the Coldingen Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that on Friday at around 17:30hrs motor lorry bearing registration number GRR 3130 and driven by Rickford Beckles of Annandale was traveling north along the western side of the road, when the accident occurred.

The driver reported to police that as he approached the main road, he stopped and observed the traffic before going onto the access road. Beckles recounted that as he drove off, he felt his lorry ‘bump up’ and when he came out he saw two girls lying on the road next to an electric cycle.

Upon seeing this, persons from the area rushed to the scene, and picked up the girls and rushed them to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor. On arrival, Bibi of Lot 366 Non-Pariel Railway Embankment was pronounced dead, while her younger sister is undergoing medical attention.

Police said Beckles is in custody assisting with the investigation.

On February 11, 2023 Kaieteur News reported that following several engagements, the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Traffic Department confirmed that electric cycles commonly called electric bikes, must now be registered with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). However, the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Revenue Authority are still in discussions on the issue.

For the year 2022, some seven (7) persons would have lost their lives using the electronic cycles. No electric bike related fatalities were recorded in 2021.