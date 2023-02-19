Police find shotgun, ammo in abandoned mining camp 

Latest update February 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 19, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Region seven Police ranks on Friday found a 12 gauge shot gun and ammunition in an abandoned mining camp at Barakat Backdam, Cuyuni River.
Ranks were conducting a search at the camp around 11:00hrs when they found the weapon and matching cartridges wrapped in a salt bag and stashed in a four inch PVC pipe.
According to police the serial number and the maker’s name were removed from the gun.
The ranks have since taken possession of the weapon and are conducting investigations to find out who the owner might be. Police observed that there were signs of recent activity at the camp.
Investigations are ongoing.
7 things that can make Guyana filthy rich!!
Feb 19, 2023Kaieteur News – The weigh-in process of the Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championship promoted by the McDonald Promotion and the National Sports Commission (NSC) was held last evening at the...
Feb 19, 2023
Feb 19, 2023
Feb 19, 2023
Feb 19, 2023
Feb 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – The indigenous communities of Guyana should refuse to accept the payments which are being offered to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]