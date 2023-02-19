Latest update February 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police find shotgun, ammo in abandoned mining camp 

Feb 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Region seven Police ranks on Friday found a 12 gauge shot gun and ammunition in an abandoned mining camp at Barakat Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Ranks were conducting a search at the camp around 11:00hrs when they found the weapon and matching cartridges wrapped in a salt bag and stashed in a four inch PVC pipe.

Shotgun and ammo found at Barakat Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Shotgun and ammo found at Barakat Backdam, Cuyuni River.

According to police the serial number and the maker’s name were removed from the gun.

The ranks have since taken possession of the weapon and are conducting investigations to find out who the owner might be. Police observed that there were signs of recent activity at the camp.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

7 things that can make Guyana filthy rich!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Boxers read as Patrick Forde Memorial boxing championship weigh-in held last evening

Boxers read as Patrick Forde Memorial boxing championship weigh-in...

Feb 19, 2023

Kaieteur News – The weigh-in process of the Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championship promoted by the McDonald Promotion and the National Sports Commission (NSC) was held last evening at the...
Read More
Ballerz Empire conquers ‘West Side’ Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’

Ballerz Empire conquers ‘West Side’ Guinness...

Feb 19, 2023

Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash Handicap Squash tournament concludes today

Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash Handicap Squash...

Feb 19, 2023

BCB restart action filled cricket season last weekend

BCB restart action filled cricket season last...

Feb 19, 2023

Fund Raising Horserace meet set for March 5th at Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Turf Club

Fund Raising Horserace meet set for March 5th at...

Feb 19, 2023

North Soesdyke, North Ruimveldt and Herstelling B record wins

North Soesdyke, North Ruimveldt and Herstelling B...

Feb 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The carbon credits dispute

    Kaieteur News – The indigenous communities of Guyana should refuse to accept the payments which are being offered to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]