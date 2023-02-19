Police find shotgun, ammo in abandoned mining camp

Kaieteur News – Region seven Police ranks on Friday found a 12 gauge shot gun and ammunition in an abandoned mining camp at Barakat Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Ranks were conducting a search at the camp around 11:00hrs when they found the weapon and matching cartridges wrapped in a salt bag and stashed in a four inch PVC pipe.

According to police the serial number and the maker’s name were removed from the gun.

The ranks have since taken possession of the weapon and are conducting investigations to find out who the owner might be. Police observed that there were signs of recent activity at the camp.

Investigations are ongoing.