Mad people gat more sense dan sane people

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Vee Pee turn psychiatrist. De man know who is a mad man and who is sane. Dem should send he fuh advise de Mental Hospital at Canje seeing he know so much about who head nah good and who mentally imbalanced.

Sometimes when yuh throw shade at people, it does turn around pun you. Dem boys remember de story of de man who was angry with God because he wife died. He tek on she death so much dat he lose he marbles.

One day he burst into de Church and seh, “I want to see God so that I can stab him for taking my wife.”

De pastor turned to him and said, “My brother, God is in your heart!”

One day three patients of de Mental Institution decided to stage a break-out. One of de men explain de plan. He tell de others how is a simple plan: dem gan break down de first door of de asylum, then break down de second door and then break down de third door and escape.

So dem put de plan into action. Dem bruk down de fuss door. Den dem bruk down de second door. But when de reach de third door, dem see it already open.

De mastermind of de plan turn to dem and said, “De plan is broken; we gat to turn back.”

Dem should have asked de Vee Pee. He might of tell dem how to  proceed seeing he know so much about mad people.

 Talk half. Leff half!

