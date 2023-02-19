Improvised weapons, ganja found at Timehri Prison

Kaieteur News – At least three improvised weapons and a quantity of cannabis (ganja) were found on Friday during a search of the Timehri Prison located on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Searches were conducted between 06:30hrs and 09:00hrs in the prison’s dining hall, security block, Sampson Dorm and London Dorm. Some 124 inmates were also searched.

Apart from the ganja and the improvised weapons, prison guards also found a number of prohibited items such as razor blades, five lighters, two spoons and five cellular phones.

All of the items were confiscated.