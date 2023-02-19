Latest update February 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Hire Car driver dies, teen injured in Corentyne accident

Feb 19, 2023

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old Hire Car driver is now dead and another injured following an accident along the Auchlyne Public Road, East Berbice Corentyne (EBC).

The car Ezekiel Kampadoo was driving at the time of the accident

Dead: Ezekiel Kampadoo

Dead is Ezekiel Kampadoo of Tain Village, EBC. Reports are that Kampadoo was driving hire car bearing registration number HD 2939 with an 18-year-old passenger in the car when the accident occurred.

Reports are that sometime around 02:00 hrs Kampadoo crashed into a Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) utility pole before ending up in the nearby trench. The hire car driver was reportedly traveling west along the southern drive lane at a fast rate when he failed to negotiate the turn at Auchlyne.

As a result he crashed and the car flipped into the waterway located on the southern side of the public road.

The destroyed utility pole

Kampadoo and the 18-year-old passenger were picked up by residents and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital. The teen was admitted while Kampadoo was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

