GDF boat collided with San Martin boat captain causing injuries – Police

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police force (GPF) on Saturday stated that it was not its boat that left a 35-year-old Vergil Brown, a San Martin Boat Captain, critical but one attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

According to police, the boat crash took place around 09:30hrs in the Cuyuni River near Eteringbang Landing.

The boat was reportedly being captained by a GDF Corporal and was being powered by a 200HP outboard engine.

Police reported that the Corporal and some ranks had gone to the Eteringbang Landing to purchase ration and had crashed into Vergil’s boat while returning to their base.

Brown was at the time transporting two Brazilian men in his balahoo powered by a 40HP outboard engine across the Cuyuni River when the GDF boat crashed into him.

Family members told Kaieteur News that his boat was completely destroyed. The Brazilian men escaped with a few bruises but Brown was severely injured.

According to the Brazilian men the GDF boat was speeding and it appeared as if the captain did not see them.

Brown is presently battling for his life at a Venezuelan Hospital in the city of Bolivar with a fractured skull and jaw. His family said that they are doing their best to pay his medical bills with the little resources they have and are afraid that when the funds run out, they won’t be able to continue paying for the treatment he needs.

They are demanding justice and are calling on the force to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.