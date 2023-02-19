Latest update February 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GDF boat collided with San Martin boat captain causing injuries – Police

Feb 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police force (GPF) on Saturday stated that it was not its boat that left a 35-year-old Vergil Brown, a San Martin Boat Captain, critical but one attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

A critical Vergil Brown being transported to a Venezuelan Hospital

A critical Vergil Brown being transported to a Venezuelan Hospital

According to police, the boat crash took place around 09:30hrs in the Cuyuni River near Eteringbang Landing.

The boat was reportedly being captained by a GDF Corporal and was being powered by a 200HP outboard engine.

Police reported that the Corporal and some ranks had gone to the Eteringbang Landing to purchase ration and had crashed into Vergil’s boat while returning to their base.

Brown was at the time transporting two Brazilian men in his balahoo powered by a 40HP outboard engine across the Cuyuni River when the GDF boat crashed into him.

Family members told Kaieteur News that his boat was completely destroyed. The Brazilian men escaped with a few bruises but Brown was severely injured.

According to the Brazilian men the GDF boat was speeding and it appeared as if the captain did not see them.

Brown is presently battling for his life at a Venezuelan Hospital in the city of Bolivar with a fractured skull and jaw.  His family said that they are doing their best to pay his medical bills with the little resources they have and are afraid that when the funds run out, they won’t be able to continue paying for the treatment he needs.

They are demanding justice and are calling on the force to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

7 things that can make Guyana filthy rich!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Boxers read as Patrick Forde Memorial boxing championship weigh-in held last evening

Boxers read as Patrick Forde Memorial boxing championship weigh-in...

Feb 19, 2023

Kaieteur News – The weigh-in process of the Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championship promoted by the McDonald Promotion and the National Sports Commission (NSC) was held last evening at the...
Read More
Ballerz Empire conquers ‘West Side’ Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’

Ballerz Empire conquers ‘West Side’ Guinness...

Feb 19, 2023

Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash Handicap Squash tournament concludes today

Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash Handicap Squash...

Feb 19, 2023

BCB restart action filled cricket season last weekend

BCB restart action filled cricket season last...

Feb 19, 2023

Fund Raising Horserace meet set for March 5th at Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Turf Club

Fund Raising Horserace meet set for March 5th at...

Feb 19, 2023

North Soesdyke, North Ruimveldt and Herstelling B record wins

North Soesdyke, North Ruimveldt and Herstelling B...

Feb 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The carbon credits dispute

    Kaieteur News – The indigenous communities of Guyana should refuse to accept the payments which are being offered to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]