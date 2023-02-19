Fund Raising Horserace meet set for March 5th at Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Turf Club

Kaieteur News – The Nand Persaud Group of Companies (NPGC), through its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group, has organized a fund raising horserace meet set for Sunday March 5th.

The purpose of this activity is to raise fund to help in the rehabilitation of the once popular Brighton Park race Sports Facility which is located at the Brighton Corentyne Berbice.

The event which will be a sprint classic will be held at the club, s race track, No36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to organizers at the moment works are ongoing to rehabilitate the once popular Brighton Park facilities. The efforts are being spearheaded by the Nand Persaud group of Companies (NPGC).

The NPGC also has the complete package which includes racing track, promotional group, race horses, and stables. In this regard the company has made its facilities available to host a horse race meet and Gymkhana on the above date.

As was stated before the company’s track is the only one in Guyana where the horse runs in a straight line with the races usually being 880 yards and 660 yards.

According to Coordinator Mohendra “Mohin” Persaud the day’s activity will be a fun filled one for the entire family. He said that a number of horse racing and other novelty events including games for adults and kids will be held during the day. He also stated that on the day a number of initiatives will be in place including a slow-motion replay photo finish cameras and Big Screen.

Patrons are being urged to support the day’s event which is in aid of a worthy cause. Prizes will be up for grabs for winners and other outstanding performers. (Samuel Whyte)