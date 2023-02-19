Excel Guyana expanding local capacity, building strategic partnerships

Kaieteur News – Excel Guyana Inc., a 100 percent Guyanese owned company has succeeded to expand its local capacity through building strategic partnerships with multinational firms.

During an interview with company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kris Sammy, at the second International Conference and Energy Expo, he shared that the company was registered in 2019 but has been around since 2012 under a different name.

“The company continues building local content through strategic relationships and joint ventures that align with Guyana’s development plans in the oil & gas industry, agriculture, construction and mining sectors” Sammy said.

He added that Excel has built an exceptional team that allows us to continually provide our clients and partners with world class service. “We are market leaders in recruiting and employer of record services and our other divisions including customs brokerage, procurement & logistics, marine & offshore services are growing fast,” the CEO continued.

Sammy added that in July 2022, Excel Guyana became the first local company to achieve its Integrated Management Systems (IMS) Certification from SGS, through the certification of the company’s activities to the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, the ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System, and the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems.

“Now is the time to raise local standards in conducting business. Our team is well trained in these international standards,” Sammy said.

The company’s executive team has over 30 years of local experience and a strong network of high-quality, local partners to launch and sustain operations in Guyana.

Importantly, in support to the Local Content Act of 2021 which highlights the need to give top priority to local employment and businesses in the oil and gas industry, Excel and its affiliate companies, Excel Logistics & Management Services (Guyana) Inc. and Excel Construction Inc., are fully registered and approved by the Local Content Secretariat, and has received its Local Content Certificate of Registration.

It was stated too that there are opportunities for every Guyanese business owner to expand and also benefit from the oil and gas sector driving the explosive growth in Guyana’s economy.

“Thousands of jobs will be opening up over the next two years. Our recruiting and human resources division is helping companies develop a diverse and skilled workforce. We provide recruiting services, employer of record services, as well as job relocation assistance,” the CEO said.

According to him, Excel’s procurement division has established networks in various countries like: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Canada, China, India, the United States of America (USA), Mexico, and Venezuela. He added that the company was able to direct-source materials for new developments onshore and offshore.

Among the major highlights of the company’s Marine and Offshore Division includes unmatched industry experience and technical competencies, quality ship and rig suppliers, competent project management skills, highly qualified and trained QHSEE personnel.

Through the business construction division, they are building large infrastructure projects with internationally recognized engineering and development firms.

The CEO added that the company announced partnerships this week with with DURAFLEX Solutions a global leader in soil stabilization, and the Inver Group a regional leader in prefabricated steel structures and engineering, adding, “The relationships we forged and products we distribute are strategic to the development of Guyana.”