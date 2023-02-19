Construction worker murdered at Good Hope, suspect in custody

Latest update February 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 19, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Surajpaul Etwaroo, a construction worker who was chopped and stabbed to death on Friday at Good Hope.
According to police reports, the incident occurred sometime around 17:30hrs at Sideline Road, Good Hope.
An eyewitness reported to the police that she was on Sideline Road opposite her home when she saw the suspect, a resident of Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD) come across a bridge north from where she was sitting on a pedal cycle.
The woman told police that she then saw a man approach the suspect, and in doing so, the suspect went to his pants waist, causing the man to run away.
The suspect then rode his cycle past her, heading south on the road.
According to the woman about four minutes later, she saw the man and Etwaroo on separate pedal cycles, armed with a baton and cutlass, heading in the suspect’s direction.
Shortly after she saw them return, heading north. She reported that the suspect came out from a cross street and headed to Etwaroo’s direction where they confronted each other.
It is unclear what caused the altercation between them, but the woman reported that Etwaroo and the suspect got off their cycles while the other man ran into her woman’s yard.
The eyewitness said she saw Etwaroo chopping at the suspect with the cutlass while the suspect pulled a knife from his waist and retaliated. The suspect also picked up the baton that the other man had dropped and dealt Etwaroo a lash causing him to drop his cutlass.
It was reported that the suspect then picked up the cutlass off the ground and dealt Etwaroo several chops to his abdomen. The suspect also used his knife and stabbed Etwaroo several times about his body as he lay motionless on the ground with his intestine protruding from his abdomen.
After the attack, the suspect got on his cycle and escaped.
Upon seeing the ordeal, the woman said she raised an alarm and Etwaroo’s brother came and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.
According to the police, the suspect was later apprehended and is in custody assisting with the investigation.
