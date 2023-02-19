Boxers read as Patrick Forde Memorial boxing championship weigh-in held last evening

Kaieteur News – The weigh-in process of the Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championship promoted by the McDonald Promotion and the National Sports Commission (NSC) was held last evening at the Mirage Lounge Alberttown, Georgetown.

The process went smoothly with all athletes eager to head into the ring to represent both country and self. Unfortunately the Surinamese contingent was unable to come to our shore for this competition due to the civil unrest happening in the country at present. As a result of that, further changes were made to the card; instead of eleven international bouts officially scheduled to happen, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Technical

Director Terrance Poole has narrowed it down to seven international bouts with three females along with the four schoolboys bouts. On the brighter side of things, Guyanese such as Mark Crawford, Toolsie Persaud and others were included to the card.

Meanwhile, the Technical Director Terrance Poole MS promises there will be a lot of action despite the minor shift to the card due to unforeseen logistical issues.

Fans can come out to witness punches in bunches; a great card is set for the night. This one-day tournament promises to be fistic fury between some of the most prominent boxers from across the Caribbean.

The Patrick Forde International Boxing championship happens today at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue starting time 18:00hrs.