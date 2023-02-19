Latest update February 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Boxers read as Patrick Forde Memorial boxing championship weigh-in held last evening

Feb 19, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The weigh-in process of the Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championship promoted by the McDonald Promotion and the National Sports Commission (NSC) was held last evening at the Mirage Lounge Alberttown, Georgetown.

Abiola Jackman (right) and her opponent Kemara Stewart size each other at last evening's weigh in.

Olympian Keevin Allicock (right) squares off with Trinidad's Anthony Joseph (left).

The process went smoothly with all athletes eager to head into the ring to represent both country and self. Unfortunately the Surinamese contingent was unable to come to our shore for this competition due to the civil unrest happening in the country at present. As a result of that, further changes were made to the card; instead of eleven international bouts officially scheduled to happen, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Technical

Director Terrance Poole has narrowed it down to seven international bouts with three females along with the four schoolboys bouts.  On the brighter side of things, Guyanese such as Mark Crawford, Toolsie Persaud and others were included to the card.

Barbados Jeremiah Toussaint (left) and Joel Williamson (right) at the weigh-in process.

Meanwhile, the Technical Director Terrance Poole MS promises there will be a lot of action despite the minor shift to the card due to unforeseen logistical issues.

Fans can come out to witness punches in bunches; a great card is set for the night. This one-day tournament promises to be fistic fury between some of the most prominent boxers from across the Caribbean.

Muhammad Ali spars with the late Patrick Forde during his visit to Guyana in the late 1970's. 

The Patrick Forde International Boxing championship happens today at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue starting time 18:00hrs.

