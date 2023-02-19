Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash Handicap Squash tournament concludes today

– Arjoon and Khalil poised to set new records on final day of competition

Kaieteur News – Over at the Georgetown Club Courts (GTC) saw Day Three of the 2023 Mashramani Handicap Squash tournament as it draw closer to the final day of the competition. Alex Arjoon, Jason-Ray Khalil and Daniel Ince continued in good form, the trio picked up mid-stage wins of the competition on Friday with only two days before the end of this year’s Bounty Farm Mash Handicap Squash tournament.

Justin Ten Pow, Malia Maikoo and Taylor Fernandes also showed their worth delivering some good performances on the third day of play.

However, in the Category A matches: Jnae Singh defeated Emily Fung-A-Fat 15-5 and 15-6, while Noah Rahaman defeated Kaylee Lowe 15-10 and 15-10, as Raylee Rodrigues held Brenno Da Silva two games-to-love (15-9, 15-6), Ethan Bulkan defeated Zoey McDonald (15-13, 15-11), as Justin Ten Pow quieted Blake Edwards in a 2-0 win (15-4, 15-11), Malia Maikoo commanded the first two games in her encounter with Avian Wade to win 15-13 and 15-12.

In the Open category: Javid Rahaman defeated Dennis Dias 2-1 despite Dennis’ excellent second game showing, Javid winning 15-13, 0-15, 15-13, while Taylor Fernandes rose to the occasion to take an impressive win over Deje Dias, Fernandes winning 2-1(15-14, 13-15, 15-12). Shiloh Asregado and Kirsten Gomes got the better of their seniors, defeating Lydia Fraser and Lloyd Fung-A-Fat respectively. Fortunately for Jonathan Antczak, he defeated the flamboyant Josh Verwey, after Verwey would have had an excellent performance the day before. Antczak won 15-13, 15-9.

Alex Arjoon showed that experience comes before youth as he eased to a two games-to-love finish against Louis Da Silva (15-10, 15-6), while Daniel Ince defeated stroke-maker Nicholas Narain 2-1; coming from behind to put together an excellent finish, Ince winning the contest 12-15, 15-3 and 15-4.

The final match of the evening on Day Three between siblings Jason-Ray and Ashley Khalil, Jason-Ray came out on top to claim a 2-0 victory over the 2022 Women’s Singles champion Ashley Khalil (15-13, 15-11); to conclude another fine night of squash at the Georgetown Club.

Day Four action continued yesterday at the same venue from 13:00hrs and concludes today. The tournament is sponsored by The Bounty Farm Limited.