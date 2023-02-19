Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash Handicap Squash tournament concludes today

Latest update February 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 19, 2023 Sports
– Arjoon and Khalil poised to set new records on final day of competition
Kaieteur News – Over at the Georgetown Club Courts (GTC) saw Day Three of the 2023 Mashramani Handicap Squash tournament as it draw closer to the final day of the competition. Alex Arjoon, Jason-Ray Khalil and Daniel Ince continued in good form, the trio picked up mid-stage wins of the competition on Friday with only two days before the end of this year’s Bounty Farm Mash Handicap Squash tournament.
Justin Ten Pow, Malia Maikoo and Taylor Fernandes also showed their worth delivering some good performances on the third day of play.
However, in the Category A matches: Jnae Singh defeated Emily Fung-A-Fat 15-5 and 15-6, while Noah Rahaman defeated Kaylee Lowe 15-10 and 15-10, as Raylee Rodrigues held Brenno Da Silva two games-to-love (15-9, 15-6), Ethan Bulkan defeated Zoey McDonald (15-13, 15-11), as Justin Ten Pow quieted Blake Edwards in a 2-0 win (15-4, 15-11), Malia Maikoo commanded the first two games in her encounter with Avian Wade to win 15-13 and 15-12.
In the Open category: Javid Rahaman defeated Dennis Dias 2-1 despite Dennis’ excellent second game showing, Javid winning 15-13, 0-15, 15-13, while Taylor Fernandes rose to the occasion to take an impressive win over Deje Dias, Fernandes winning 2-1(15-14, 13-15, 15-12). Shiloh Asregado and Kirsten Gomes got the better of their seniors, defeating Lydia Fraser and Lloyd Fung-A-Fat respectively. Fortunately for Jonathan Antczak, he defeated the flamboyant Josh Verwey, after Verwey would have had an excellent performance the day before. Antczak won 15-13, 15-9.
Alex Arjoon showed that experience comes before youth as he eased to a two games-to-love finish against Louis Da Silva (15-10, 15-6), while Daniel Ince defeated stroke-maker Nicholas Narain 2-1; coming from behind to put together an excellent finish, Ince winning the contest 12-15, 15-3 and 15-4.
The final match of the evening on Day Three between siblings Jason-Ray and Ashley Khalil, Jason-Ray came out on top to claim a 2-0 victory over the 2022 Women’s Singles champion Ashley Khalil (15-13, 15-11); to conclude another fine night of squash at the Georgetown Club.
Day Four action continued yesterday at the same venue from 13:00hrs and concludes today. The tournament is sponsored by The Bounty Farm Limited.
7 things that can make Guyana filthy rich!!
Feb 19, 2023Kaieteur News – The weigh-in process of the Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championship promoted by the McDonald Promotion and the National Sports Commission (NSC) was held last evening at the...
Feb 19, 2023
Feb 19, 2023
Feb 19, 2023
Feb 19, 2023
Feb 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – The indigenous communities of Guyana should refuse to accept the payments which are being offered to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]