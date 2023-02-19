BCB restart action filled cricket season last weekend

Rose Hall Canje Arborsmarts, Upper Corentyne, notched up wins in Rondhall Lewis Under 15 Tournament

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board kicked off its 2023 season last weekend with Under15 action as it aims to host a wide range of tournaments this year at the inter-school, inter-club and inter-zone level. Guyana Under15 all-rounder Adrian Hetmyer, highlighted the weekend scoring a mammoth double century while Guyana Under 13 all-rounder Richard Ramdeholl and Anthony Persaud grabbed 5 wickets hauls.

At the Rose Hall Canje Community Centre: Rose Hall Canje Arborsmart defeated Mount Saini by 357 runs. After winning the toss, the home team Rose Hall Canje, who decided to take first strike on a sunny day, scored 387 all out in 40.3 overs. Skipper Adrian Hetmyer blasted 218 off 122 balls (11×6 13×4) before he was run out, he was supported by Lakeram Singh 61 and Richard Ramdeholl 30. Bowling for Mount Sinai; Anthony Persaud was the pick of the bowlers returning with figures of 5 for 55 off 9.3 overs.

In reply Mount Sinai were blown away for 30 in 19.2 overs. No batsman reached double figures with Lemuel Dejonge scoring 4. Extras contributed 19. Bowling for Rose Hall Canje; Luke Amsterdam grabbed 3 for 7 off 5 over, while Lakeram Singh, Aarush Hemraj and Jade Campbell accounted for 2 wickets apiece.

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association defeated Radha Krishna Foundation by 98 runs at No72 Cut and Load Ground. Batting first Upper Corentyne scored 151 all out in 23 overs, with Trevor Reynold scoring a patient 32, Kevin Alfred 29 and Aryan Ramoutar 20. Bowling for Radha Krishna Foundation; Aryan Singh and Gavin Thakurdin grabbed 4 wickets for 40 and 26 respectively. In reply Radha Krishna Foundation was bowled out for 49 off 16.3 overs. Sean Asphalt 3 for 8 off 3.3 overs, while Marlon Barnwell grabbed 3 for 11 off 5 overs.

Played at the Rose Hall Canje Community Centre; Rose Hall Canje Arborsmart triumphed over Tucber Park by 10 wickets. Tucber Park who won the toss and elected to bat first and were bowled out for 33 off 17.3 overs. Michael Newland scored 6, while extras scored 18. Bowling for Rose Hall Canje; Richard Ramdeholl grabbed 5 for 1 off 4 overs with 3 maidens, Ahill Hemraj 2 for 10 off 5 overs and Lakeram Singh 2 for 4 off 3 overs. In reply Rose Hall Canje reached 35 without loss off 4 overs with Adrian Hetmyer scoring 26 not out.

Action in the ongoing Rondhall Lewis Under15 tournament was set to continue this weekend.