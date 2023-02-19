Bartender arrested for illegal possession of firearm

Kaieteur News – A bartender was on Friday arrested at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, West Bank Demerara (WBD) for having an illegal gun in his possession.

Police identified the bartender as 21-year-old Marville Barker called

‘Kellon’ of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). Ranks reportedly showed up at the Tarmac around 22:10hrs and one of them, a Sergeant approached the bartender and told him that they wanted to conduct a search.

According to police, the ranks had received information that Barker was carrying a gun on him.

The bartender reportedly did not object to the search and the ranks found a nine millimeter pistol in his pants waist loaded with nine live rounds.

He was asked if he was licensed firearm holder and when he said no, the ranks cautioned and arrested him.

The gun has been confiscated and Barker is in police custody pending charges.