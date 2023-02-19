Ballerz Empire conquers ‘West Side’ Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’

Kaieteur News – Ballerz Empire took the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ East Bank/West Demerara title on Friday evening after defeating Showstoppers 2-1 at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Viewed by a mammoth crowd, Solomon Austin opened the scoring in the seventh minute, intercepting a pass down the centre of the field before dribbling the final defender and slotting the ball into the back of the net.

However, Dexroy Adams equalised in the 13th minute after Ballerz Empire accumulated their third foul, which resulted in a penalty kick.

Adams made no mistake from the distance as he slotted down the centre of the net. The score remained unchanged at 1 – 1 heading into the extra time interval.

Nevertheless, Samuel Garnett recorded the winner in the 34th minute, slamming his first-time effort into the right corner from the right side of the field, which turned out to be the winning moment for the tournament’s eventual champions.

With the win, Ballerz Empire walked away with $250,000, the championship trophy, while also sealing an automatic berth to the national championship later this year.

On the other, the loser received $150,000 and the runner-up trophy.

In the third-place playoff, Jetty Gunners riddled Bagotstown Warriors 4-0 to receive $100,000 and a trophy. The loser walked away with $70,000 and a trophy.

In the Plate final, Pouderoyen Brothers defeated Ramsay Clan 2-0. For their efforts, Pouderoyen Brothers copped $60,000 and a trophy.

In the earlier semi-final round, Ballerz Empire edged Bagotstown Warriors 1-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended goalless.

Also, Showstoppers downed Jetty Gunners 3-0. In the earlier Plate semi-final section, Pouderoyen Brothers defeated Team Antisocial 1-0, while Ramsay Clan edged Red Triangle by an identical score.