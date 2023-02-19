APA maintains political neutrality despite Govt. accusing body of being in bed with Opposition

Latest update February 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 19, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Amerindians Peoples Association (APA) on Friday maintained that it is a politically neutral body despite statements made by both Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall to the contrary.
On Friday, the APA in a press release said that it has taken keen note of the attack on the organisation by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo while addressing the Toshaos and other Indigenous Leaders at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) on Wednesday.
The organisation said that the Vice President’s vilification of the APA is a continuation of the attacks by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall but it however remains resolute in its objective of ensuring that indigenous peoples’ rights are protected and respected by all.
According to APA, VP Jagdeo, like his Cabinet colleague Minister Dharamlall, repeatedly accused the APA of being in bed with the APNU (A Partnership for National Unity) and again, “we reiterate that the APA is a politically neutral organisation.”
The APA said that it has consistently encouraged support for the indigenous peoples of Guyana but remains firm that the principles of free, prior and informed consent [FPIC] must apply when engaging indigenous communities.
“In this regard, we observed that VP Jagdeo has recognised APA’s consistent calls for FPIC, and we encourage him to heed those calls. Additionally, the APA wishes to remind the Vice President that all of its suggestions at the level of the Low Carbon Development Strategy’s Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) were shot down,” the APA said.
On Wednesday, APA said it’s President Toshao Lemmel Thomas, took the Vice President to task and asked him to provide information on how the 15% of the carbon credit finance was decided upon, by whom and whether the 241 communities were involved.
Additionally, Toshao Thomas said that the indigenous peoples of Guyana are the protectors of the forest, and therefore deserve a larger share of the profits from the sale of carbon credits.
“We note that, in his usual style, VP Jagdeo dodged the questions asked by Toshao Thomas and continued his attack on the APA inferring that its only objective is to criticise the PPPC government,” APA noted.
As the organisation calls on the government to desist from spreading misinformation, it wishes to remind the Vice President that the organisation has a responsibility to monitor the policies and decisions that particularly affect the lives of indigenous peoples in Guyana and that it will continue to ensure that indigenous peoples are accurately informed of their rights and that such rights are respected.
7 things that can make Guyana filthy rich!!
Feb 19, 2023Kaieteur News – The weigh-in process of the Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championship promoted by the McDonald Promotion and the National Sports Commission (NSC) was held last evening at the...
Feb 19, 2023
Feb 19, 2023
Feb 19, 2023
Feb 19, 2023
Feb 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – The indigenous communities of Guyana should refuse to accept the payments which are being offered to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]