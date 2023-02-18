Latest update February 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

School tours must be done at ‘acceptable and usual’ places – Education Ministry

Feb 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education on Friday announced that all school tours must be conducted at “acceptable and usual places”.

In a memorandum issued by the Chief Education Officer to the Regional Education Officers and Principal Education Officer, the Ministry said it observed that some schools are conducting educational tours at locations that do not contribute to better student outcomes.

Based on the new policy, the Principal Education Officer and all Regional Education Officers, with immediate effect, must implement the following: Withdraw all permission granted for visits and tours to places outside the accented and usual tour destinations.

The ministry said if schools have any doubt about what those places may be; they should make contact with the Office of the Chief Education Officer by email [email protected]

Further, the Ministry said that for permission granted henceforth, schools are required to state in writing that “any amendment to the approved list of places to be visited will result in disciplinary action being recommended against the Head teacher and all teachers on the school tour.”

The Ministry is adamant that it will not accept any excuse for a breach of this directive such as, “I didn’t know.”

“If you have already granted written permission for a tour that is yet to be conducted, you are to immediately do an addendum to that permission and ensure it is delivered and signed for by the Head teacher,” the Ministry stated.

The memorandum issued by the Chief Education Officer.

