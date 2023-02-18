Man critical after police crashes into his boat

Kaieteur News – A boat captain is presently battling for his life in a Venezuelan Hospital after a Guyana Police Force’s speed boat crashed into his balahoo (wooden speed boat) on Friday. The boat accident reportedly took place around 11:00 hrs in the Cuyuni River at Eteringbang, Region Seven.

Suffering from a fractured skull and jaw is Vergil Brown, a boat captain of San Martin, an Indigenous community located on the Venezuelan Shore opposite Eteringbang.

Kaieteur News understands that Brown was crossing over the Cuyuni River in his Balahoo from San Martin to Eteringbang when the police boat attached to Eteringbang slammed into him.

The impact shattered his boat and left him severely injured. He was quickly rescued and rushed to a health center in San Martin but was referred to the nearest city hospital in neighbouring Venezuela.

The man’s relatives told Kaieteur news that Brown is in a “bad shape” and are demanding a full investigation into the boat crash.